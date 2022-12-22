Project Coordinator: Western Balkans

Join our international non-profit research organization and help bridge environment and development science to policy and practice. SEI is a world-leading research institute in its field. We are a dynamic and expanding workplace that employs around 110 people from 28 different nationalities in an activity-based HQ office in central Stockholm (Garnisonen). We have an additional 200 employees in seven centres around the world.

The Environmental Policy and Strategy (EPS) team specializes in complex stakeholder dynamics management, focusing on transitional countries at the local, regional, and national levels. The team supports governments in demand-driven sustainable, environmental, and climate transitions in the Western Balkans, Eastern Europe and the Caucasus. EPS team activities include developing and implementing comprehensive environmental strategy and action plans, designing and implementing support for national sustainability transition efforts and capacity building and support for EU approximation processes in different candidate or potential candidate countries.

SEI HQ is looking for a Project Coordinator with previous experience in project support and a strong interest in environmental protection, climate change and just transition. You will be part of the Environmental Policy and Strategy team, where you will contribute to building the team’s portfolio of work, providing technical support to national governments in Eastern Partnership and Western Balkan countries with cross-cutting transitional cross-sectoral policy work. One of the initial tasks will be to support the implementation of the five-year Sustainable Transition in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH SuTra) programme. The programme consists of two components:

Environmental governance and capacity building that will support the implementation of the Environment Strategy and Action Plan (BiH ESAP 2030+ )

) Supporting sustainable transitions of coal regions.

The successful candidate will work closely with the Project Manager at SEI HQ and the project team in Bosnia and Herzegovina. This exciting position will cover support to project management, including monitoring, learning and evaluation (MEL), procurement and administrative support. It also envisages contributions to data collection, research, preparation of background documents and other content-related activities and outputs.

Programme management support, including smooth day-to-day program implementation

Support for programme planning, reporting, monitoring and evaluation

Engage in data collection and data analysis, as well as research and writing of other necessary documents concerning programme design and implementation, such as policy papers and analyses, providing a summary of documents, providing inputs for communications and other outputs

Lead procurement processes, including developing Terms of References, ensuring proper delivery of technical services, submission of technical and other reports and fulfilment of contractual obligations.

Support programme logistics needs, including planning, organization and delivery of meetings, events, workshops and webinars (schedules, content and logistics).

Support monitoring, evaluation and learning (MEL), promote identification and synthesis of best practices and lessons learned for organizational sharing and learning.

Support EPS Team in contributing to identifying new opportunities, implementing team strategy and other team-related activities (up to 20%).

Together with EPS team members, support implementation of EPS strategy and action plans and maintain highly collegial atmosphere

Collaborate and support when needed with EPS team members working on Eastern Partnership Countries-related projects and initiative

Identify new partnerships and fundraising opportunities and bring new projects.

We are looking for an organized, proactive and curious all-rounder in project management. You will help our team thrive by helping our projects run smoothly and efficiently. You are also someone who enjoys digging into sustainability problems. You are an outstanding team player who has good listening skills and the capacity for collaboration in diverse and dynamic settings.

Required

Advanced university degree in public administration, international relations, natural sciences, law, political science, sociology, social sciences, engineering or related fields

Three to five years of progressively responsible professional experience at national and international levels in sustainability, environmental protection, protection of human rights, or public policy-related field (either in government, international organization or NGO)

Demonstrated experience in designing, planning and implementing project activities, including project management support (administration, logistics, monitoring and evaluation, and reporting)

Demonstrated experience in fundraising support, including bids preparation and grant writing.

Familiarity with EU Green Deal (EUGD), including EU environmental priorities, policies and regulations that support the delivery of EUGD, including just transition

Professional fluency in English, with excellent oral and written communication skills

Computer literate with practical experience in Microsoft applications.

Desirable

Familiarity with the EU accession process, progress and requirements

Recent or current experience from/related to Western Balkans

Knowledge of Western Balkan languages (Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian, Albanian and Macedonian).

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Cultural sensitivity and international working experience

Excellent analytical, problem-solving and critical thinking skills

Convey core values of SEI in daily work, including respect and trust.

At SEI HQ, we offer a stimulating position in an international environment. You will be part of a leading multinational, multidisciplinary and multilingual team of experts in an organization where the well-being and development of our employees is a high priority. We value diversity and creativity at the core of what we do. We welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds to apply. Our ambition is to provide a safe, professional and creative workspace for all.

Employment at SEI HQ includes:

Collective agreement, including occupational pension and many other collectively agreed benefits

Annual healthcare contribution and additional benefits connected to promoting employee well-being such as yearly health check-ups

Opportunities for professional growth and development

Flexible working hours, 37.5-hour work week and a generous number of vacation days

Being part of a world-leading organizational that works to bridge science to policy and practice in the fields of the environmental and development.

This is a full-time permanent position with placement at SEI HQ in Stockholm, Sweden. We apply a standard six-month probation period. The start date is as soon as possible or by arrangement.

You do not need to be a Swedish or EU citizen nor have a work or residence permit to apply for a job at SEI HQ.

SEI has a hybrid work environment, which allows employees to share their time between the SEI office and working remotely from their homes in Sweden. Please note that it is not possible to work outside of Sweden.

Please submit your application as soon as possible. We are continuously reviewing applications, so we strongly encourage early applicants but no later than 12 January 2023, 23:59 Stockholm local time. We only accept applications in English that are submitted through our recruitment system. Please apply online using the button below and include: