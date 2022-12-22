Project Manager: Eastern Partnership Countries

Join our international non-profit research organization and help bridge environment and development science to policy and practice. SEI is a world-leading research institute in its field. We are a dynamic and expanding workplace that employs around 110 people from 28 different nationalities in an activity-based HQ office in central Stockholm (Garnisonen). We have an additional 200 employees in seven centres around the world.

The Environmental Policy and Strategy (EPS) team specializes in complex stakeholder management, focusing on transitional countries and regions. The team supports governments in demand-driven sustainable, environmental, and climate transitions in the Western Balkans and Eastern Partnership Countries. EPS team activities include developing and implementing comprehensive environmental strategy and action plans, designing and implementing support for national sustainability transition efforts, assessment of national environmental sectoral policies and capacity building and support for EU accession processes in different candidate or potential candidate countries.

SEI HQ is looking for an experienced, motivated and self-driven Project Manager to oversee the day-to-day development and management of projects. You will be part of the Environmental Policy and Strategy (EPS) team, where you will contribute to building the team’s portfolio of work in providing technical support to national governments in Eastern Partnership and Western Balkan countries with cross-cutting transitional cross-sectoral policy work. One of the main tasks will be managing a new EPS team project: the Green Agenda of Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. This project aims to create a solid basis for strategic guidance (via a EU Green Deal lens) in accelerating the green transition of Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine through the development of national roadmaps.

Managing Green Agenda of Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine project

Under supervision and with support from Team Lead, ensure overall success of the project and oversee day-by-day activities

Financial management and reporting: track and coordinate financial information flows, manage expenditures against planned budgets and work closely with SEI finance department

Administration and contractual support: support project-related recruitment and procurement processes

Project planning: plan, schedule, prioritize and allocate work effectively

Stakeholder engagement: in coordination/collaboration with the team and Team Lead, develop and maintain partnerships and relationships for project implementation, facilitate external relations with relevant stakeholders and convene high-level project and stakeholder meetings as required

Project communications: ensure overall smooth communication channels and flows within project team and stakeholders, build productive relationships with internal and external partners, coordinate and lead internal project management team (PMT) communications and meetings, support communications team with implementation of communications and engagement strategy and action plan

Monitoring, evaluation and learning (MEL): lead development and implementation of MEL plan, manage project issues and risks and communicate with Team Lead and donors, coordinate necessary financial and technical reporting to donors.

Support EPS team development

Business development: identify new opportunities/donors, secure additional funding, lead preparation of bids and proposals, develop budgets, and tailor technical documentation

Together with EPS team members, support implementation of EPS strategy and action plans and maintain highly collegial atmosphere

Collaborate and support EPS team members working on Western Balkans-related projects and initiatives.

You have a strong interest and proven track record in delivering medium to large high-complexity projects and working with multicultural/functional teams and multiple stakeholders. You are motivated by the opportunity to contribute to projects in the fields of environmental sustainability and policy in a dynamic international context.

To succeed in this role, you need proven expertise in analysis, development and influencing policymaking on a national and/or international level. Having previous experience in leading expert teams with the purpose of influencing policymakers is an advantage.

You are proactive, self-driven and structured with a willingness to learn, listen and share. You are goal-oriented and able to multitask and meet deadlines effectively. You value maintaining good working relationships internally and with project stakeholders.

Relevant university degree

Minimum five years of expertise managing fast-paced and complex projects throughout complete project cycle

Minimum seven years of relevant working experience (preferably from fields such as environmental/energy/climate policy management and/or social impact assessments and/or sustainable finance)

Solid knowledge and understanding of European environmental, climate and/or energy policy and management issues and current policy and regulatory settings within the EU framework

Strong understanding of EU Green Deal and its practical application and impacts at national level

Expertise in monitoring, evaluation and learning for large-scale projects

Proven ability to convene and engage stakeholders and facilitate policy dialogues

Experience in working with governments and government officials

Experience in project financial and administrative management, designing and leading procurement processes, contracting and donor relationship management, including both financial and narrative reporting

Experience in budgeting according to different models and templates

Experience in designing and facilitating workshops, training and moderating seminars or conferences

Excellent communication (spoken and written) skills with capability to articulate project’s strategic goals into sound operating plans and processes; excellent written and oral diplomacy and negotiation skills

Strong ability to produce written outputs (reports, policy briefs, and presentations)

Ability to plan work assignments, handle competing demands and work under pressure of frequent and tight deadlines and with minimal supervision

Experience working in diverse multidisciplinary teams comprised of researchers, technical roles, and practitioners.

Strong knowledge of Eastern Partnership countries (specifically, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine)

Knowledge of one or more local languages of any Eastern Partnership country (specifically Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and/or Ukraine)

Working expertise on implementation of EU acquis

Experience in managing regional projects/programs in Eastern Partnership Countries

Experience in managing regional projects/programs in Western Balkan Countries concerning EU acquis transposition and implementation.

At SEI HQ, we offer a stimulating position in an international environment. You will be part of a leading multinational, multidisciplinary and multilingual team of experts in an organization where the well-being and development of our employees is a high priority. We value diversity and creativity at the core of what we do. We welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds to apply. Our ambition is to provide a safe, professional and creative workspace for all.

Collective agreement, including occupational pension and many other collectively agreed benefits

Annual healthcare contribution and additional benefits connected to promoting employee well-being such as yearly health check-ups

Opportunities for professional growth and development

Flexible working hours, 37.5-hour work week and a generous number of vacation days

Being part of a world-leading organizational that works to bridge science to policy and practice in the fields of the environmental and development.

This is a full-time permanent position with placement at SEI HQ in Stockholm, Sweden. We apply a standard six-month probation period. The start date is as soon as possible or by arrangement.

You do not need to be a Swedish or EU citizen nor have a work or residence permit to apply for a job at SEI HQ.

SEI has a hybrid work environment, which allows employees to share their time between the SEI office and working remotely from their homes in Sweden. Please note that it is not possible to work outside of Sweden.

Please submit your application as soon as possible. We are continuously reviewing applications, so we strongly encourage early applicants but no later than 12 January 2023, 23:59 Stockholm local time. We only accept applications in English that are submitted through our recruitment system. Please apply online using the button below and include: