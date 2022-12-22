Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,404 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,713 in the last 365 days.

ASENSING 'Ready to Provide Cutting-Edge High-Precision Positioning Solutions' to Global Partners

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASENSING, the leader in high-precision positioning technology for smart vehicles, says it's ready to provide global brands with its cutting-edge integrated navigation systems, which are incorporated in about 500,000 vehicles already.

Headquartered in Guangzhou, ASENSING will exhibit its mass-produced high-performance positioning solutions, at Booth 5778 in the West Hall of CES 2023, to be held between January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. This will mark its second consecutive year participating in the world's most influential tech show.

Sebastian Voigt, Managing Director of ASENSING EUROPE, says: "Integrated navigation systems are essential for autonomous driving. Given our superior positioning solutions had proven to add value to our existing customers in China, we also wanted to provide our technological expertise to global customers."

Voigt says ASENSING has three global branches, in the US, Germany and Japan respectively. ASENSING has recently launched projects for new smart plants in east and south China to fulfill surging orders, from both home and abroad.

"We are currently in discussions with most of the major traditional Western brands. We have done successful road tests or are in different development and discussion stages with some of them," Voigt said, noting ASENSING has received nominations from more than 20 OEMs to provide solutions for nearly 70 vehicle models.

ASENSING has partnerships with OEMs including emerging new energy vehicle makers like XPeng, Li Auto, NIO, and traditional brands such as SAIC, Geely, Chery etc.

Industrial Securities, an investment company, says in a research paper published this month that integrated navigation systems are already a "tens of billions RMB market, with the advent of the autonomous driving era". "ASENSING is far ahead in this industry, based on tech strength and mass production experience."

ASENSING's annual capacity is expected to increase to a volume of several million sensor suites in 2026 from the current volume of more than one million, with new smart plants under construction.

"We were the first in series production offering an automotive solution to combine IMU and GNSS. This enabled us to develop a superior algorithm which - in combination with our own manufactured IMU - shows excellent performance, in particular regarding accuracy and at different temperatures."

A unit that fully meets functional safety requirements, ASENSING's solutions are designed for L2 and above autonomous driving and can be applied in multiple scenarios.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asensing-ready-to-provide-cutting-edge-high-precision-positioning-solutions-to-global-partners-301709029.html

SOURCE ASENSING

You just read:

ASENSING 'Ready to Provide Cutting-Edge High-Precision Positioning Solutions' to Global Partners

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.