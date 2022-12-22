ETSI’s Activities in Artificial Intelligence: Read our New White Paper
EINPresswire.com/ -- ETSI has a long history of developing standards in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and systems that use and support AI. Today ETSI is pleased to release a new White Paper developed by a variety of members and experts. They include companies from telecom and network communication sectors, from large and small and medium enterprises, based either in Europe, Asia or America.
This White Paper entitled ETSI Activities in the field of Artificial Intelligence supports all stakeholders and summarizes ongoing effort in ETSI and planned future activities. It also includes an analysis on how ETSI deliverables may support current policy initiatives in the field of artificial intelligence. A section of the document outlines ETSI activities of relevance to address Societal Challenges in AI while another addresses the involvement of the European Research Community.
AI activities in ETSI also rely on a unique testing experts’ community to ensure independently verifiable and repeatable testing of essential requirements in the field of AI. ETSI engages with its highly recognised Human Factors community to develop solutions on Human Oversight of AI systems.
AI requires a multitude of distinct expertise where, often, AI is not the end goal but a means to achieve the goal. For this reason, ETSI has chosen to implement a distributed approach to AI – specialized communities meet in technically focused groups. Examples include the technical committee Cyber with a specific focus on Cybersecurity aspects, ISG SAI working towards securing AI systems, ISG ENI dealing with the question of how to integrate AI into a network architecture. These are three of the thirteen groups currently working on AI related technologies within ETSI. The first initiative dates back to 2016 with the publication of a White Paper describing GANA (the Generic Autonomic Networking Architecture).
Download the free white paper ETSI Activities in the field of Artificial Intelligence HERE
About ETSI
ETSI provides members with an open and inclusive environment to support the development, ratification and testing of globally applicable standards for ICT systems and services across all sectors of industry and society. We are a non-profit body, with more than 900 member organizations worldwide, drawn from over 60 countries and five continents. The members comprise a diversified pool of large and small private companies, research entities, academia, government, and public organizations. ETSI is officially recognized by the EU as a European Standardization Organization (ESO).
For more information, please visit us at https://www.etsi.org/
