Lambert Sports Clinic Opens Second Clinic
Offering GPs, specialists, in-house blood testing in the same place and GP appointments with no waiting time
Why wait weeks when you can see a doctor in minutes or do your blood tests and get results right away. We plan to open more clinics in 2023 offering even more services.”TOLWORTH, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lambert Sports Clinic today announced CQC approval of it’s second clinic with GP doctors and in-house blood testing. It will open on the 3rd of January 2023. This milestone is a major move for Lambert Sports Clinic on it’s mission to bring premium healthcare to the masses.
— Bruno Pereira
“Getting CQC approval was no small task, but we did it and now we are ready to start looking after patients,” says Bruno Pereira, Founder at Lambert Sports Clinic. “We will be offering appointments with GP’s, nurses and other specialties including physio, nutrition and much more. Also, being able to do in-house blood testing enables us to accelerate diagnostics and treatment, so people can receive the care they need quicker and with less visits.”
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:
• Reached 250 patients in 3 months on our physio and wellness clinic
• Launched free elderly boot camp for the community with very promising results
• Acquired blood testing machines that provide results in 15m and other technology that accelerates diagnostics
“We are really looking forward to bringing more technology to help GPs diagnose efficiently and improve patient care. But also, we aim to keep waiting times for acute problems to 24 hours rather than the weeks some people wait for appointments.”
To learn more about Lambert Sports Clinic, click here https://lambertsportsclinic.co.uk .
About Lambert Sports Clinic:
Lambert Sports Clinic was setup to bring Premium medicine to the masses at a fair price. As a model that has been deployed in other regions of the world, we aim to offer all services under one umbrella with quick turnaround and no waiting times.
The Lambert Sports Clinic has even more ambitious plans for 2023, promising to revolutionise the provision and cost-effectiveness of GP and family healthcare services across the U.K.
