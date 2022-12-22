Submit Release
Scientology Church Celebrates Christmas with Toy and Coat Drive for two Sacramento Area Organizations

This is a photo of Church Staff showing Sharon Wright of Carol's Christmas the Gifts donated.

Staff of the church of Scientology present Sharon Wright with toys and gifts for Carol's Christmas

This is a photo of church staff showing Stuffed animals and toys to be donated to the Mustard Seed School

Church staff showing gifts about to be delivered to the Mustard Seed School

This is a photo of Mustard Seed School staff with Church parishioner and drive organizer Trudy Harris

Scientology Church parishioner Trudy Harris delivering toys and gifts to the Mustard Seed School staff

Church of Scientology of Sacramento celebrates the holiday by bringing help to community organizations helping families.

Religion is the First sense of Community. Your sense of community occurs by reason of mutual experience with others.”
— L Ron Hubbard

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year the Church of Scientology of Sacramento celebrates the holiday season by participating in food, coat and toy drives.

This year again the parishioners gave generously, with many coats, gift cards and toys donated to two worthy Organizations - the Mustard Seed School and Carol’s Christmas to benefit Robla Area families in need.

Sharon Wright is the community minded spirit and owner of Carol’s Books. “Operating as a community bookstore and partnering with other businesses, schools and organizations, you get to know and understand the needs of families, which sparked a yearly Christmas drive “Carol’s Christmas” for almost two decades” she says.

“Carol’s Christmas” personalizes gifts for selected families during the Holidays and throughout the year.

The Mustard Seed School provides an invaluable service to families experiencing homelessness. This year marked the Church’s 18th year of supporting the Mustard Seed School holiday toy drive where a full carload of toys was delivered for the Holiday’s. “We are proud to work with this wonderful non-profit that provides resources and care for those families experiencing homelessness” says Church parishioner Trudy Harris who has helped to put this yearly drive together each year.

The public Affairs Director of the Church says this has truly come about from the inspiration of Church Founder L Ron Hubbard who wrote; “Religion is the First sense of Community. Your sense of community occurs by reason of mutual experience with others.”

We really work to put those words into action by recognizing the value of these community organizations and contributing to their work. The level of enthusiasm and care of these organizations staff and church parishioners really shines this time of the year through their thoughtful actions, donations and support.

For More Information about these organization you can visit them on their websites at:
https://carolsbookstore.com/
https://sacloaves.org/mustard-seed-school/
https://www.scientology-sacramento.org/

Mike E Klagenberg
Church of Scientology of Sacramento
+1 916-801-0671
