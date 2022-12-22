Massive Christmas Savings on DearMob iPhone Manager is Now Live with v6.1 App Update

DearMob iPhone Manager 2022 Christmas Offer

DearMob is unwrapping the biggest Christmas savings now, with software giveaways and huge discounts for DearMob iPhone Manager and App bundles.

Shoppers can score a whopping 75% OFF software bundle and a 62% OFF lifetime license of DearMob iPhone Manager v6.1 with our Christmas offer.” — Angie Tane

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joining the Christmas gift-giving vibes, DearMob iPhone Manager launches a massive year-end campaign with massive discounts on its lifetime license and software bundles. In the campaign, the DearMob team also invites every participant to make best wishes for 2023 and redeem giveaways of useful apps and free stock photos.

Entering the DearMob 2022 Christmas offer, shoppers can score a whopping 75% OFF software bundle and a 62% OFF lifetime license of DearMob iPhone Manager v6.1, the latest build. This version update added support for iOS 16.3 beta and transparent image extraction from text messages – such as stickers created by iOS 16 Visual Look Up feature – thus bringing in a seamless photo managing experience to every iPhone and iPad user.

"This holiday season is all about family get together and memory-making. Before long, our iPhone will be stacked with sweet photos and family videos. It is always a good practice to back up iPhone and take good care of these precious media assets." said Angie Tane, Marketing Manager of DearMob, a branch of Digiarty Software, Inc.

DearMob iPhone Manager is designed to ease the process of iPhone backup, music, video, and photo transfer, and 1-click data migration to a new device. It is safe, easy, and fast to use. With the built-in ringtone makers, people can set their favorite songs as custom Christmas ringtones.

"In the spirit of giving back during the Christmas season, we would love to deliver an extra dose of sweet offerings." Angie Tane added, "The free version of DearMob already grants every user with 100 credits to perform iPhone management tasks for free, such as device backup, photo transfer, and app data restore. Now with the Christmas offer, avid users can take this massive saving chance to upgrade to the lifetime license with full features."

1. DearMob iPhone Manager as a Worry-free Solution for iPhone Owners

Fully featured with data transfer, backup, restore, and management utilities, DearMob iPhone Manager brings peace of mind to iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch users.

• Prevent data loss: It helps users to fully back up iPhones, selectively back up each media type, photos, videos, songs, contact cards, text messages, PDFs, ebooks, Whatsapp data, etc.

• Free up iPhone storage space: Selectively exporting iPhone content to Windows and Mac computers is easy and flexible.

• Better organizing photos: Separating screenshots, selfies, live photos, and custom photo albums, transferring ProRaw, HEIC, DNG, and HDR photos at original quality, and exporting by folders, types, or date, all made easy.

• Handy built-in tools: DearMob iPhone Manager has a ringtone maker, a duplicate contact merger, an HEIC to JPG converter, and a file encrypter baked in, and still stays lightweight.

2. Take the Massive Christmas Saving Opportunities from DearMob

The best Christmas offer from DearMob is now in full swing, join the campaign at: https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/2022-christmas-offer.htm

Learn more about DearMob iPhone Manager: https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is a vigorous software company with a forefront developing outlook. DearMob – a sub-brand of Digiarty Software, is led by its innovative tagline product DearMob iPhone Manager. The brand is ready to enable more dynamic growth with compact and competitive products for Mac/Windows/iOS/Android users in 2020-2022. For more information about DearMob, feel free to visit https://www.5kplayer.com/.

DearMob iPhone Manager – Manage iPhone in a Safer and Easier Way with Enjoyment