US Air Force Awards Black Sage Technologies $900M Contract for Technology Development

DefenseOS Command and Control Software for CUAS Sawtooth CUAS Layered Radar, EO/IR, and RF Sensors System with Defeat Capability

BOISE, ID, USA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Sage Technologies, a leading provider of layered counter unmanned aircraft system (CUAS) solutions, was awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for the development of innovative approaches that bring multi-domain systems capabilities, the characterization of new technologies and systems through studies, recurrent demonstration, and rapid development to enable rapid prototyping, test, and capability transition. The contract has a value of up to $900,000,000 over a five-year period with options to extend up to ten years.

The award was based on Black Sage’s past performance, which has rapidly developed and demonstrated layered, multi-sensor solutions in detecting, identifying, tracking, deterring, and defeating drones with its DefenseOS command and control software. DefenseOS enables tailored CUAS solutions for any environment and is interoperable with the Army’s Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAADC2) and other military and commercial standards.

Black Sage was recently recommended for use by the Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft System Office (JCO) after demonstrating the rapid integration of High-Energy Laser Weapon Systems (HELWS), High Powered Microwave (HPM), 30mm chain guns, Puma Unmanned Aircraft, and RF Sense and Defeat capabilities developed by the Air Force with a meshed CUAS system distributed to defend a large forward operating base (FOB).

“Black Sage is continuously innovating sensor and effector technologies and enabling interoperability through DefenseOS for civil and military applications,” said Richard Sanchez, Director of Business Development at Black Sage. “Our capabilities are currently deployed on multiple continents with a range of customers from local police, military, and major international airports.”

About Black Sage Technologies and Acorn Growth Companies:

Black Sage Technologies, acquired by Acorn Growth Companies in 2019, is a leading developer of C-UAS solutions that identify, classify, track, and defeat UAS threats for military, government, law enforcement, and civil applications. Black Sage employs a hardware-agnostic approach to integrating best-of-breed sensors with its proprietary artificial intelligence-enabled target tracking and defense automation systems to provide adaptable, end-to-end C-UAS systems. https://blacksagetech.com/

Acorn Growth Companies is a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, intelligence, and space markets. Acorn invests in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility, protect national interests, and develop next-generation intelligence-gathering technology. Acorn has a proven reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the aerospace and defense markets. Few other private equity buyers enjoy the same level of knowledge, relationships, and reputation within the AD&I sector. With operational expertise and the ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. https://acorngrowthcompanies.com