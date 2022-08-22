Black Sage Technologies selected to provide counter-unmanned aircraft systems for a major international airport

Multi-year contract will deliver systems and services

BOISE, IDAHO, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Sage Technologies has won a contract to provide counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) and services at an undisclosed international airport. The multi-million, multi-year contract will support safe air travel at one of the busiest airports in the world by providing a full spectrum of C-UAS capabilities. Built on Black Sage’s DefenseOS, the system integrates a multi-layered suite of capabilities to detect, identify, classify, track, and defeat unauthorized drones that threaten safe air operations.

“Our open systems architecture enables us to provide a wide variety of capability that is scaled to meet the unique security needs of each airport,” offered Al white, CEO of Black Sage. “The approach enables us to rapidly respond to emerging threats by integrating new capabilities from our valued partners.”

The company boasts a library of over fifty interoperable C-UAS subsystems that have been integrated and tested with DefenseOS, including cyber-attack, long-range precision jamming, and autonomous command and control capabilities.

“Drones and UAVs pose a significant threat to safety at airports. Mitigating them while minimizing the impact on airport operations requires an agile and scalable technology approach to save lives,” said Trent Morrow, CSO for Black Sage.

Black Sage was selected after a highly competitive process that included offers from major international aerospace and defense firms.

About Black Sage Technologies and Acorn Growth Companies

Black Sage Technologies (www.blacksagetech.com), acquired by Acorn Growth Companies in 2019, is a leading developer of C-UAS solutions that identifies, classifies, tracks, and defeats UAS threats for military, government, law enforcement, and civil applications. Black Sage employs a hardware-agnostic approach to integrating best-of-breed sensors with its proprietary artificial intelligence-enabled target tracking and defense automation systems to provide adaptable, end-to-end C-UAS systems.

Acorn Growth Companies is a middle market private equity firm investing exclusively in Aerospace, Defense, Intelligence, and Space opportunities. Acorn invests solely in businesses that enhance global mobility and strengthen national security. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. www.AcornGrowthCompanies.com