EMU Hosts Eminent Individuals from Turkey

Famous actor Cansel Elçin, actress Zeynep Tuğçe Bayat Elçin and Emre Oskay who is one of the most successful producers in Turkey came to Eastern Mediterranean University from Turkey within the scope of the 11th International Career Days organized by EMU Alumni Communication and Career Research Directorate (EMU-MIKA) and, visited EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu.

EMU Communication Faculty, Cinema and TV Department Head Prof. Dr. Bahire Özad and EMU-MIKA Director Derviş Ekşici were also present during the visit which took place on Friday, 16 December 2022 at 13:30.

Stating their contentedness on hosting such eminent individuals here in EMU, Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu underlined the importance of International Career Days which provides students to meet with experts in their fields. At the end of the visit, Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu presented the guests souvenirs. Expressing that they are extremely happy to be at EMU, Cansel Elçin, Zeynep Tuğçe Bayat Elçin and Emre Oskay met with students at the Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall at the event organized by EMU-MIKA. The guests delivered a talk titled “Career and Acting in Cinema”.