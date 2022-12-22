coop & spree launches a retail, business, and sports podcast called coop convos
coop convos host and coop & spree CEO and founder, Brooke S. Richman, outside her first store in NYC
The Retailer will interview CEOs, influencers, and professional athletes on a weekly basis
While the Podcast’s main goal is to provide valuable and informative insights to those interested in business, retail, sports and wellness, it’s also filled with just the right number of laughs.”NEW YORK, USA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- coop & spree, the New York City based contemporary retailer, has launched a podcast called coop convos, which is all things business, retail, sports and wellness. Coop convos is hosted by coop & spree CEO and founder, Brooke S. Richman, who will interview various business leaders, tastemakers, and influencers in their aforementioned industries. Since Richman is an avid New York Knicks Fan (the Spree in coop & spree comes from her childhood pup’s name which paid homage to former Knick, Latrell Sprewell), she’s even interviewed and secured some former NBA stars.
The Podcast is available on over 10 platforms, and the first episode will air February 1st, 2023. To date, Richman has secured over 35 prestigious guests and has already recorded episodes with Stephanie Gottlieb, founder of Stephanie Gottlieb Fine Jewelry, Dale Stabler, wellness entrepreneur and co-founder of Sweats + The City, as well as the Orro + Theheard apps, and Allan Houston, the 2x NBA All-Star for the New York Knicks, Olympic Gold Medalist, and founder of FISLL, the social impact lifestyle and apparel brand.
Notable confirmed guests include Emily Faith Strauss, founder and designer of EF Collection, Helen Hall-Leland, CEO of Blender Bombs and Hustler Smoothie Bar, Alexa Leigh Meyer Mufson, founder and designer of Alexa Leigh, and John Wallace, former NBA star, investor, and philanthropist who also serves as a Knicks radio personality.
During the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Richman moved temporarily from her NYC apartment to her childhood home in Greenwich, CT, where she learned how to code and created her e-comm website, coopandspreevip.com. Since her Elizabeth Street store in NYC was closed due to the pandemic, she had all her vendors ship her orders to her CT home where she fulfilled them. When she wasn't opening new merchandise or packaging her clients’ orders, she would use Instagram live as a way to engage with her coop & spree audience, since she no longer could interact with them in person. She decided to start interviewing different designers and influencers, many of whom she knew and many of whom she had never met, and she absolutely loved it. So did her audience. It turned into a weekly tradition and the rest, as they say, is history. Not only did these weekly IG TV “interviews” create much needed connection at a time of unprecedented isolation, but also, they provided Richman, and coop & spree, with a new way of engaging with both customers and vendors.
Coop convos has the same format as Richman’s IG lives, where Richman focuses on each guest’s career path and personal story, in a relaxed format, that seems less like an interview and more like two old friends catching up. While the Podcast’s main goal is to provide valuable and informative insights and resources to those specifically interested in entrepreneurship, retail, and wellness, Richman promises it’s also filled with lighthearted banter and just the right number of laughs.
For more information on coop & spree and coop convos, visit www.coopandspreevip.com and www.coopconvos.com. Follow @coopandspree and @coop_convos on Instagram for key content and information.
ABOUT COOP & SPREE
coop & spree first opened in August 2014 in downtown New York City’s Nolita neighborhood as a multi-brand contemporary women’s apparel, accessory, and jewelry boutique. While it was solely brick-and-mortar by design when it opened, coop & spree had to pivot during the pandemic and is now a full-fledged omni- channel retailer, with over 70 brands. It operates both a physical store on East 1st Street in New York City's NoHo neighborhood, via appointment only, as well as its e-commerce site. In addition to selling women’s contemporary apparel, accessories, and jewelry, coop & spree has expanded its product offering to include an extensive assortment of children’s apparel and accessories, health and wellness products, paper goods, novelty items and more. coop & spree was featured this month as a winner of Inc. Magazine’s Best of Business 2022 due to its unwavering commitment to philanthropy, specifically to NYC based non-profits which help underprivileged youths in NYC.
