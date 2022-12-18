coop & spree launches coop convos, a business and retail podcast with a pinch of basketball

About

coop & spree is a omni-channel women's and kid's retailer based in NYC which sells over 70 different contemporary brands from across the globe. Shop our virtual boutique 24/7 by clicking the link below or shop in person via private appointment at our East 1st Street brick & mortar location in downtown NYC's NoHo area. To complement the merchandise assortment, which entails apparel, accessories, jewelry, home goods, wellness products and more, we provide premium concierge services and luxury amenities including same day NYC delivery, express nationwide shipping, complimentary alterations, private shopping events and appointments, bridal party styling, and in-home packing services. coop & spree launched in 2013 with just women's apparel and accessories. In August 2018, it expanded its product offering with launch of coop kidz, an in-store apparel and accessory concept for babies and toddlers. By March 2020, c&s officially became an omni-channel retailer by launching an e-commerce site, coopandspreevip.com, which ships 6 days a week via FedEx Express to customers nationwide. In 2021, we expanded further by carrying wellness products and paper/novelty goods. We also launched our DAF, coop kidz cares. In 2022, coop & spree created its first podcast, coop convos - where we chat with our favorite taste-makers, entrepreneurs, and influencers to talk about all things fashion, business and lifestyle.

Visit and shop coop & spree