Gloria L. Williams CEO/Founder of Footnanny Brand Based in California Featured on ABC World News Tonight Made in America
Gloria L. Williams, founder and owner of the Footnanny Brand, manufactures all her products in America. Courtesy Photo.
Gloria L. Williams' new product Bodynanny Eucalyptus Body Scrub with Sponge Set made Oprah's Favorite Things List 2022 for the 9th time in a row. The two-piece set is a eucalyptus sugar exfoliator and a sponge to buff your body. Courtesy Photo.
ABC News Anchor David Muir's Story About Entrepreneur Gloria L. Williams' Made in America Footnanny Products Boosted Holiday Sales and Created Jobs
Small businesses, like mine, are the backbone of our economy. I am proud to manufacture made in America products and grateful to be featured on ABC World News Tonight with David Muir.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 4.2 million small businesses, California has the highest number of small businesses across the nation according to the Small Business Administration. Entrepreneur Gloria L. Williams, the CEO and Founder of Footnanny is one of the small businesses that is making a difference in her local communities in the Los Angeles area. Williams was recently named "Small Business of the Year," by State of California 64th District, Assembly Member Mike Gipson.
— Gloria L. Williams, Founder and Owner of Footnanny Brand.
While Williams has accomplished high-level recognition through her 9-year in a row listing in Oprah's Favorite Things, when Award-winning ABC News Anchor David Muir tapped Williams to be featured on the 11th year edition World News Tonight Made in America Holidays, it was a game changer. "This is a Christmas blessing I will never forget! After the segment ended the blessing continued when ABC World News loaded the video with Footnanny as the cover image to its TikTok page that has 4.7 million followers!" said Williams. "To handle the increased social media traffic, I hired TikTok Guru Harold Jeffrey Jones Jr., owner of Maven's List Social."
The demand for her holiday set, one soft body sponge and one 8-ounce jar of custom blended eucalyptus sugar scrub with organic parsley for an added natural anti-inflammatory experience, has tripled in a matter of hours. "Small businesses, like mine, are the backbone of our economy," said Williams who is a member of the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce. "I am proud to manufacture made in America products and grateful to be featured on ABC World News Tonight with David Muir."
Learn more about the Footnanny Brands at www.footnanny.com.
For interviews or more information about the Footnanny brand, contact Marie Lemelle at 213-276-7827 or MarieLemelle@platinumstarpr.com.
