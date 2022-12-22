Gloria L. Williams CEO/Founder of Footnanny Brand Based in California Featured on ABC World News Tonight Made in America

Gloria L. Williams, founder and owner of the Footnanny Brand, manufactures all her products in America. Courtesy Photo.

Gloria L. Williams, founder and owner of the Footnanny Brand, manufactures all her products in America. Courtesy Photo.

Gloria L. Williams' new product Bodynanny Eucalyptus Body Scrub with Sponge Set made Oprah's Favorite Things List 2022 for the 9th time in a row. The two-piece set is a eucalyptus sugar exfoliator and a sponge to buff your body. Courtesy Photo.

Gloria L. Williams' new product Bodynanny Eucalyptus Body Scrub with Sponge Set made Oprah's Favorite Things List 2022 for the 9th time in a row. The two-piece set is a eucalyptus sugar exfoliator and a sponge to buff your body. Courtesy Photo.

Footnanny products are approved cruelty free under The Coalition for Consumer Information on Cosmetics' Leaping Bunny Program and made in America. Courtesy Photo.

Footnanny products are approved cruelty free under The Coalition for Consumer Information on Cosmetics' Leaping Bunny Program and made in America. Courtesy Photo.

ABC News Anchor David Muir's Story About Entrepreneur Gloria L. Williams' Made in America Footnanny Products Boosted Holiday Sales and Created Jobs

Small businesses, like mine, are the backbone of our economy. I am proud to manufacture made in America products and grateful to be featured on ABC World News Tonight with David Muir.”
— Gloria L. Williams, Founder and Owner of Footnanny Brand.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 4.2 million small businesses, California has the highest number of small businesses across the nation according to the Small Business Administration. Entrepreneur Gloria L. Williams, the CEO and Founder of Footnanny is one of the small businesses that is making a difference in her local communities in the Los Angeles area. Williams was recently named "Small Business of the Year," by State of California 64th District, Assembly Member Mike Gipson.

While Williams has accomplished high-level recognition through her 9-year in a row listing in Oprah's Favorite Things, when Award-winning ABC News Anchor David Muir tapped Williams to be featured on the 11th year edition World News Tonight Made in America Holidays, it was a game changer. "This is a Christmas blessing I will never forget! After the segment ended the blessing continued when ABC World News loaded the video with Footnanny as the cover image to its TikTok page that has 4.7 million followers!" said Williams. "To handle the increased social media traffic, I hired TikTok Guru Harold Jeffrey Jones Jr., owner of Maven's List Social."

The demand for her holiday set, one soft body sponge and one 8-ounce jar of custom blended eucalyptus sugar scrub with organic parsley for an added natural anti-inflammatory experience, has tripled in a matter of hours. "Small businesses, like mine, are the backbone of our economy," said Williams who is a member of the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce. "I am proud to manufacture made in America products and grateful to be featured on ABC World News Tonight with David Muir."

Learn more about the Footnanny Brands at www.footnanny.com.

For interviews or more information about the Footnanny brand, contact Marie Lemelle at 213-276-7827 or MarieLemelle@platinumstarpr.com.

Follow Footnanny on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/footnannybrand/
https://twitter.com/Footnanny
https://www.instagram.com/footnanny/
https://www.youtube.com/user/footnanny
https://www.tiktok.com/@footnannyofficial

#footnanny #bodynanny #foot #bestpedicures #beauty #healthandwellness #davidmuir #worldnewstonight #oprah #California #madeinamerica #holiday holiday #oprahfavoritethings #instagram #facebook #platinumstarpr

Marie Lemelle
Platinum Star PR
+1 213-276-7827
email us here

You just read:

Gloria L. Williams CEO/Founder of Footnanny Brand Based in California Featured on ABC World News Tonight Made in America

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Marie Lemelle
Platinum Star PR
+1 213-276-7827
Company/Organization
Platinum Star Public Relations
343 Pioneer Drive Suite 1705E
Glendale, California, 91203
United States
+1 2132767827
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Platinum Star Public Relations, a certified MWBE, DBE and SBE full-service communications company, provides consulting services for a diverse client base and a variety of businesses. Clients have covered the gamut from boxing to fashion, entertainment, TV, film, and the music industry and from real estate, health and wellness, corporations and to nonprofit organizations that provide services to military veterans and other vulnerable populations. Her agency is certified in Cultural Diversity and Inclusion. Through entertainment publicist services, star rankings were measurable for several actors, producers, directors, writers, musicians, stylist and fashion icons at red carpet events, special events, and beyond. Taking the company to the next level and creating a one-stop shop to provide distribution, production and more, Platinum Star PR has collaborated with various production companies. Marie is a former member of Women in Film and Association of Talent Agents. For more information about entertainment industry work experience, go to IMDB at http://www.imdb.me/marieylemelle

https://www.instagram.com/platinumstarpr/

More From This Author
Gloria L. Williams CEO/Founder of Footnanny Brand Based in California Featured on ABC World News Tonight Made in America
Global Economist and Philanthropist Dr. E. Lance McCarthy Rolls Out Plan to Eradicate Homelessness in Los Angeles
The 7th Annual Haiti International Film Festival Announce the 2022 Winners, Calling for New Submissions for 2023
View All Stories From This Author