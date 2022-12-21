Governor announces Casa Connection housing grant awards

Nearly $11 million in funds awarded for transitional housing

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday announced $10.6 million in awards from the Casa Connection Grant Program to organizations across New Mexico to provide transitional housing for vulnerable populations experiencing homelessness, continuing the administration’s investments to address homelessness and barriers to affordable housing in communities across the state.

Administered by the Department of Finance and Administration, the Casa Connection Grant Program is funded by money secured by Gov. Lujan Grisham in the FY23 budget and was designed to allocate funding to local and tribal governments or partnering nonprofits for the purpose of purchasing and/or renovating properties for use as housing for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. Projects are also required to provide wraparound services, such as assistance with obtaining health care services, jobs, and other housing. The application period for the funding opened earlier this year and went through a competitive application and review process.

“Safe, affordable and comfortable housing is key to building stronger foundations for New Mexicans,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “This program is investing directly in creating new and needed transitional housing opportunities for New Mexico communities and supporting a holistic approach to reducing homelessness. My administration will continue to make meaningful investments in housing and other support services statewide that lift up those facing adversity, working to ensure New Mexicans have the tools they need to build healthy, prosperous lives.”

The initial round of Casa Connection funding was awarded to the following recipients:

City of Albuquerque – $2.86 million for the purchase of a hotel to be renovated into efficiency apartments that will serve as transitional housing for those experiencing homelessness

City of Deming/Luna County Economic Development Center – $2.5 million for the purchase and renovation of a hotel that will serve as a homeless shelter and deliver supportive housing services

El Camino Real Housing Authority in Socorro – $2.5 million for the Vista de Socorro permanent supportive housing project, a complex that will provide 32 affordable rental housing units and host supportive services on-site

Crossroads for Women in Albuquerque – $2 million to increase capacity to house 30 women at Maya's Place, a transitional living program for women exiting incarceration

Mescalero Apache Tribe Housing Department – $750,000 for A Dii Di Ni Kuwaa, a 40-unit development of affordable housing on tribal land

“For 25 years, Crossroads for Women has served justice-involved women who exemplify the true meaning of resilience by working every day to improve their own lives and the lives of their children,” said Cory Lee, Executive Director of Crossroads for Women in Albuquerque. “We appreciate Gov. Lujan Grisham for recognizing this important work and we are grateful to be a recipient of the Casa Connection Grant, allowing us to grow our capacity and serve more women who are working to break cycles and build their lives.”

“The Casa Connection awards increase access to stable housing,” said Monet Silva, Executive Director of the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness. “Our experience shows that stable housing is an important first step for anyone experiencing homelessness on their path to improving all aspects of their life, and we’re grateful to the governor and her administration for supporting these critical efforts.”

The awarding of the Casa Connection funds follows the announcement in November of $20 million in awards from the New Mexico Home Fund, delivering funds to 41 organizations throughout the state to help provide housing stability services for at-risk communities and to help renters navigate housing obstacles.