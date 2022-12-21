WTRC Holds Special Visitation Event

HENNING – Over two dozen women at the Women's Therapeutic Residential Center (WTRC) in Henning were treated to a winter wonderland-themed visitation event aimed at reunifying mothers and children during the holiday season.

Twenty-seven women and over 40 children attended the event, complete with food, games, gifts, and holiday cheer. The women decorated the visitation space with holiday-themed homemade crafts and selected gifts to give to their children, made possible by donations throughout the year.

"By creating a positive and healthy family dynamic, the incarcerated population and their children both benefit from the experience of reconnecting with one another," said WTRC Warden Stanley Dickerson. "This yearly tradition is a beautiful way for families to stay connected during this magical time of year and is a cherished tradition for all involved."

To host the event, WTRC partnered with a local nonprofit - Women Empowered to Become Self-Sufficient (WEBS). WEBS, a prison fellowship program based out of Memphis, focuses on assisting incarcerated women to become productive citizens when returning to society.

“This opportunity allowed my children to know that I am still thinking about them during the holidays, despite my incarceration,” said Coyoti Carter, incarcerated mother.

The winter wonderland event is one of many events we hold across Tennessee Department of Correction facilities aimed at family reunification and reentry.

To view a video from the event, click here.