Night closure of Piilani Highway between Kaonoulu Street and Piikea Avenue tonight, Dec. 21, for permanent striping of northbound lanes

KAHULUI – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will close Piʻilani Highway in both directions between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, through 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 to complete the permanent striping of the northbound lanes in the Kihei Roundabout work zone. During the full, nighttime closure, motorists will be detoured to South Kihei Road as an alternate route.

After Piʻilani Highway between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue is reopened at 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, there will be two lanes open in the southbound (Makena bound) direction and one lane open in the northbound (Kahului bound) direction.

Kūlanihākoʻi Street access from Piʻilani Highway will be partially opened. Vehicles on southbound Piʻilani Highway can make the right turn onto Kūlanihākoʻi Street and vehicles from Kūlanihākoʻi Street can make the right turn onto southbound Piʻilani Highway. The left turn from Kūlanihākoʻi Street onto northbound Piʻilani Highway and the left turn from northbound Piʻilani Highway onto Kūlanihākoʻi Street will remain closed until the roundabout is completed in January 2023. An exhibit illustrating the traffic pattern through the work zone is available here.

The construction speed limit in this active work zone is 25 mph.

HDOT advises motorists to allow for extra travel time if they plan to travel through the area. Emergency vehicles and first responders will be detoured to South Kihei Road. All roadwork is weather permitting.

For more information on roundabouts, including a video demonstrating how to use a multilane roundabout, visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roundabouts/

