Emergency lane closure at Kaipāpaʻu Bridge Thursday, May 22, for smoothing

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying Oʻahu motorists of an emergency single-lane closure at Kaipāpaʻu Bridge in Hau‘ula on Thursday, May 22.

Crews will close one lane in the Kāne‘ohe-bound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 22, to smooth the roadway where it meets the bridge. Motorists will be contraflowed through the mauka lanes on Kaipāpaʻu bridge.

Daily work to complete the makai side of the new bridge structure and remove the temporary bridge continues outside of the roadway. This work does not require lane closures, however, the remaining work may require future closures, which will be announced as scheduled.

Remaining work on the Kaipāpaʻu Bridge Replacement Project includes the relocation of water and electrical routes, repaving and stream bank stabilization improvements.

Substantial completion of this project is scheduled for January 2026, weather permitting. HDOT advises the public to drive with caution through the area. For more information on the Kaipāpaʻu Bridge Replacement project, please view the website at https://www.kaipapaubridge.com/ or call the dedicated hotline 808-268-1119.

To view the weekly roadwork list for Oʻahu, please visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/. To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

