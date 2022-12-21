Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,404 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,950 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five to the Florida Real Estate Appraisal Board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Kristin Creegan, Mark Kruse, Evalyn Oreto and the reappointment of Herbert Jourdan Jr. and Shawn Wilson to the Florida Real Estate Appraisal Board.

 

Kristin Creegan

Creegan is a Broker Associate and Sales Manager for the Creegan Group. She was previously a high school science teacher and currently serves on multiple breakout groups for the Florida and Orlando Regional Realtor Association. Creegan earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in business from the University of Florida.

 

Mark Kruse

Kruse is the Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Florida First Capital Finance Corporation. He is a member of the National Association of Civil-Law Notaries and the Florida Bar. Kruse earned his bachelor’s degree in international affairs from American University and his juris doctor from Florida State University.

 

Evalyn Oreto

Oreto is the Staff Residential Appraiser – Pasco County for Present Amrock, LLC. She previously worked for LandSafe Appraisal Services/Core Logic as a Staff Residential Appraiser. Oreto serves on the Education Committee of West Pasco Board of Realtors and is a member of Woman in Networking Pasco County.

 

Herbert Jourdan

Jourdan is the President and an Appraiser of Spectrum Valuation. He currently serves on the Industry Advisory Council for the Appraisal Foundation. Jourdan earned his bachelor’s degree in real estate and finance from Indiana University.

 

Shawn Wilson

Wilson is the Owner of Compass Real Estate Consulting. She is a current member of the International Association of Assessing Officers and the International Right of Way Association. Wilson earned an associate degree from Valencia College.

 

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five to the Florida Real Estate Appraisal Board

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.