Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five to the Florida Real Estate Appraisal Board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Kristin Creegan, Mark Kruse, Evalyn Oreto and the reappointment of Herbert Jourdan Jr. and Shawn Wilson to the Florida Real Estate Appraisal Board.

Kristin Creegan

Creegan is a Broker Associate and Sales Manager for the Creegan Group. She was previously a high school science teacher and currently serves on multiple breakout groups for the Florida and Orlando Regional Realtor Association. Creegan earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in business from the University of Florida.

Mark Kruse

Kruse is the Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Florida First Capital Finance Corporation. He is a member of the National Association of Civil-Law Notaries and the Florida Bar. Kruse earned his bachelor’s degree in international affairs from American University and his juris doctor from Florida State University.

Evalyn Oreto

Oreto is the Staff Residential Appraiser – Pasco County for Present Amrock, LLC. She previously worked for LandSafe Appraisal Services/Core Logic as a Staff Residential Appraiser. Oreto serves on the Education Committee of West Pasco Board of Realtors and is a member of Woman in Networking Pasco County.

Herbert Jourdan

Jourdan is the President and an Appraiser of Spectrum Valuation. He currently serves on the Industry Advisory Council for the Appraisal Foundation. Jourdan earned his bachelor’s degree in real estate and finance from Indiana University.

Shawn Wilson

Wilson is the Owner of Compass Real Estate Consulting. She is a current member of the International Association of Assessing Officers and the International Right of Way Association. Wilson earned an associate degree from Valencia College.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###