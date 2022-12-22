Salt Ride: 20 Riders Raise Funds & Action For The Environment for Charity Go Dharmic

Salt Ride 2022- Salt Riders on The Road Salt Riders 2022 Salt Riders 2022, walking into Temple

Raising Funds Utilizing Ahimsa (Non-Violence) Action For The Environment

It is through the indomitable spirit and love you emanate that we will reverse the climate crisis, protect future generations, and alleviate poverty” — Hanuman Dass, Founder & Chairman, Go Dharmic

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi, and the Salt March in 1930, UK Charity Go Dharmic once again has hosted The Salt Ride, an opportunity to experience rural India and spirituality firsthand with culture, folk life, and tradition. This year over Over twenty-six people took part in the reimagining of Gandhiji’s historic Salt March, with locals cycling alongside for different legs of the journey, taking in the Dharmic spirit and sharing the compassionate ethos.

The event was an all-immersive- 8-day cycling experience, where the charity and fundraisers rode approximately 384KM, following the route of Mahatma Gandhi’s famous Salt March, to raise awareness and vital funds for the charity’s environmental campaigns. The campaigners raised over £24,000 for Go Dharmic’s various environmental campaigns, including the Dharma forest (2 million mangroves to be planted in the Sundarbans by 2026), animal-free living (avoiding animal products is the single biggest shift we can each make to lowering our carbon footprint), and living by the light of ahimsa (non-harming) to have a cleaner more sustainable relationship with the natural world.

One of the riders, Paula Stei, said “Flying GD’s flag across Gujarat was a real honor! The values that Gandhi promoted (ahimsa, prema, seva) are at the core of GD’s mission and to me, they were omnipresent throughout the trip. They were within our interactions, within our dedication towards one another and the cause, within my thoughts.”



Another rider, Pravina Mehta, reflected, “Words cannot express what a wonderful experience the Saltride has been for me personally. From a determined commitment to learning how to ride to fitness training, to doing practice runs in the night, to continually upping my fundraising target, to a nervous start at Gandhi Ashram, to gaining confidence on the roads as the journey progressed, to the awesome welcome and blessing ceremony at Anoopam Mission, to experiencing “7-star accommodation” at the Ashrams, and finally to falling off! I shall treasure every moment of this beautiful experience”



Some highlights from the journey include inaugurating a new library Go Dharmic had developed to support children’s education and food distribution at Kankapura which moved many riders to tears. The final leg of the journey was run on foot by the riders with locals adding to the momentum by running behind them to the beach.



At the conclusion of the life-affirming journey, Go Dharmic’s founder and chairman, Hanuman Dass, congratulated the riders, stating, “You have shown how we can make this life better for all. The world is one family and we live in a symbiotic relationship with our planet, and it is through the indomitable spirit and love you emanate that we will reverse the climate crisis, protect future generations, and alleviate poverty. My hope is you will each continue to live guided by ahimsa and inspire others through your great actions.” Hanuman made one final connection between Gandhi’s great work and that of the contemporary riders, “You are the change Go Dharmic wishes to see in the world.”



The Salt Ride donation pages are still open. Those who want to donate can still do so- to congratulate the riders on their fantastic achievement and to help Go Dharmic’s environmental campaigns



For Press on further information & interviews, please contact:

Lili Gusto

Head of Public Relations

+44(0)7903829846

lili@godharmic.com

Editor’s Notes:

About Mahatma Ghandi & The Salt March:

Thirty-five years before Dr. Martin Luther King marched from Selma to Montgomery, a 60-year-old Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi led dozens of his followers on a journey from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi, in a peaceful protest against an archaic British ‘Salt Tax’ law. Gandhi hoped to bring worldwide attention to the growing Indian independence movement by highlighting the injustice of Britain’s colonial salt laws, which forbade Indians from producing or selling their own salt. The Salt March, also known as the Dandi March began on March 12, 1930, near Gandhi’s religious retreat in Sabarmati Ashram, and proceeded some 384 KM southward over 24 days toward the coastal village of Dandi. Along the final stretch crowds of thousands gathered to watch Gandhi and his followers deliberately break the law by evaporating seawater to make their own salt.

Ahimsa & The Environment