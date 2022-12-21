Submit Release
DCI conducting investigation into officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 21, 2022
CONTACT: Stewart Huntington, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting an investigation of an officer involved shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at approximately 1:30 p.m. CST at the intersection of Russell Street and Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls. A Sioux Falls Police Department Officer discharged their duty-issued firearm and two people were struck.

Sioux Falls Police requested that DCI Agents take the lead in investigating the incident and DCI Agents arrived on scene soon after the incident and began their investigation immediately. DCI Agents received initial assistance at the scene from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The DCI requests that any witness to the incident or anyone with cell phone video that might assist investigators contact the DCI at (605) 773-3331.

