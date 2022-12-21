MassDOT Advisory: Holiday Travel  

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is encouraging members of the public to plan ahead for upcoming holiday travel by recognizing that traffic volumes and the number of travelers on public transportation are anticipated to be higher than normal. Motorists and public transportation customers should check websites for real-time travel information on major statewide roads, MBTA schedule information and the weather forecast before leaving home.

The MassDOT Highway Division is taking several steps to ensure safe and efficient travel on roadways, and will be shutting down scheduled construction activities from 5:00 a.m. on Friday, December 23, until 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, and from 5:00 a.m. on Friday, December 30, until 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3.

In addition, the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane on I-93 between Boston and Quincy will extend its afternoon hours by opening at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, and at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 23, as well as at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, and at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30. The HOV lane will be closed on Monday, December 26, with deployment resuming on Tuesday, December 27, and on Monday, January 2, with deployment resuming on Tuesday, January 3.

MassDOT will not be closing the Sumner Tunnel the weekend of December 23 or the weekend of December 30 due to anticipated high traffic volume on roadways nearby. Scheduled construction work will not occur on the weekends of Friday, December 23, through Monday, December 26, and Friday, December 30, through Monday, January 2, 2023.

MassDOT strongly urges all drivers to minimize distractions by turning off or putting away cellphones, traveling the posted speed limit, driving sober and devoting full attention to what is ahead on the road. MassDOT encourages travelers to make an extra effort to be courteous on the roads and report to law enforcement any reckless driving.

Due to increased travel in and out of Logan Airport, the Sumner Tunnel swing lane will not be deployed on Monday, December 26, and Monday, January 2, with normal deployment resuming at 5:00 a.m. the following days.

For travelers getting to and from Logan Airport in Boston, please note:

MBTA Silver Line provides service between South Station and Logan’s terminals. Outbound service from Logan Airport to the South Boston Seaport District and South Station is free. Silver Line 1 (SL1) service to Logan is every 9 to 17 minutes, depending on the time of day (and stops at all terminals). Silver Line 3 (SL3) operates every 9 to 18 minutes (depending on time of day) and stops at Airport station https://cdn.mbta.com/sites/default/files/media/route_pdfs/RT-S1-P4.pdf MBTA Blue Line provides subway service between points in Boston, north of Boston and Airport Station. Water transportation is also available from Downtown Boston and the Logan dock. Massport provides free shuttle service to and from all terminals; the airport rental car center and the MBTA Blue Line Station. Logan Express serves 5 locations including Peabody, Framingham, Woburn, Braintree and Back Bay. Private bus lines provide service to New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Southeastern MA and Cape Cod ( https://www.massport.com/logan-airport/to-from-logan/transportation-options/ground-transportation/ ). There are also taxi and Ride App options.

For full-service information, please visit www.mbta.com/holidays.

Customers are also advised that Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) offices are closed for the designated state holidays of Christmas on Monday, December 26, and New Year's Day on Monday, January 2. Please visit at any hour of the day the RMV online at www.mass.gov/rmv to perform many transactions. In addition, AAA members have the opportunity to conduct many RMV services at numerous AAA branch office locations in Massachusetts during AAA normal business hours.

Massport is expecting an increase in passengers at Boston Logan International Airport around the holiday and suggests passengers allow for extra time to get to Logan and through security.

There are system-wide disruptions for air travel due to Winter Storm Elliott, bringing snow, high winds and freezing temperatures to much of the U.S. Many airlines have waived change fees and Massport recommends passengers contact their airlines regarding their travel plans. Extra staff will be on hand to help passengers and families who may not have traveled recently. Massport continues to recommend passengers arrive two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international. There is also ongoing construction at the airport and Massport is advising passengers to please drive carefully and follow any detour signs.

For travelers using a Ride App to get to or from Logan, the Terminal B pickup and drop-off area has moved to the Terminal B Garage on the Departures Level. The new location is more convenient for passengers flying in and out of Terminal B as it is a shorter walk to and from the terminal. Passengers who request an Accessible Ride App can still be picked up or dropped-off at all the terminal curbs.

Massport is urging passengers to use public transportation, rather than their own personal vehicles, to get to and from Logan, such as the MBTA Blue and Silver Line, private bus options, and Logan Express service from Braintree, Framingham, Woburn, Peabody, and Back Bay. For those taking Logan Express, Massport recommends passengers be dropped off at the sites as parking may be limited.

The Authority has also launched a free smartphone app FlyLogan where passengers can access information about the airport, flight status, purchase Logan Express tickets, and order concessions for pickup or delivery within Logan, among other services. For more information about Logan Airport, please visit www.massport.com/logan-airport/.

For traffic and road conditions, drivers may use the following options to make decisions:

Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.

Visit www.mass511.com to view travel times, road construction, traffic alerts or crashes along a route. Incidents, road closures, lane closures, real-time live traffic cameras, and weather alerts/forecasts, can all be viewed on the interactive live Traffic Map.

Dial 511 from a landline or cell phone to hear information on current conditions on major roadways.

Register for a Mass511 account to create and personalize routes and alerts to be notified of events on those routes ahead of time.

Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to find out about impacts on traffic flow on major state highways.

MassDOT, the MBTA, and Massport wish all members of the public a safe and enjoyable holiday.

