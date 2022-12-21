Mobility City Holdings Inc., Expands Reach Across Every Corner of Maryland

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Mobility City franchise network covers 25.5% of Americans Mobility City Locations in Northern, Central and Southern Maryland, and covering DC from Alexandria VA.

With Franchise locations now opened for business covering Southern, Central and Northern Maryland, the Mobility City Network Reaches Every Corner of Maryland

BOCA RATON, FL, US, December 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City, the premier retail network in the wheelchair, power chair, mobility scooter, and recliner lift chair markets, announced today that its Northern Maryland location has begun offering its full range of mobility products and services. Baltimore area residents will now have a local retailer who caters to the needs of physically impaired persons by providing equipment repair, rental, sales, and sanitizing.“With our third location opened in Eldersburg, MD, a suburb convenient to Baltimore, the Mobility City network provides complete coverage in the state with locations serving Northern, Central and Southern Maryland.” said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc. “Our newest location in Eldersburg, MD, covers all of northern Maryland into southern Pennsylvania, and joins our 2 existing Maryland locations in Elkridge and Waldorf. In addition to a retail showroom, each location employs repair technicians who make house calls providing repair services in addition to delivery and pickup of rental products . When you include our Alexandria VA location, it is clear Mobility City’s coverage in the Baltimore - DC metroplex is virtually complete,” Ms. Baratta said.“This year, we have focused on building density in the 22 states we service. Maryland is now covered 100% North to South,” said Vincent Baratta, COO for Mobility City. “We’re particularly excited to forge new relationships with the owners of Mobility City in Northern Maryland given their entrepreneurial enthusiasm and teamwork. They join Central and Southern Maryland franchisees to complete corner to corner coverage in the entire state ,” said Vincent.Mobility City of Northern Maryland, LLC, is led by Karsan and Janes Witcher, who brings more than 30 years of experience with technology and operations to their business. “With personal experience living with a disability we have a deep understanding of the market, mobility equipment, and the importance of helping people solve their day-to-day problems with independence,” said Janes.Mobility City of Central Maryland is led by Michael Beckman, who brings more than 15 years of operations experience to bear on this business. “Since I opened Mobility City of Central MD , I go home every day feeling good about the people I helped to increase their independence and quality of life,” said Michael.Mobility City of Southern Maryland, LLC, is led by Christopher and Tonya Magee, who bring more than 30 years of experience in professional occupations and service business management. “We most recently owned a logistics business that required commitment, determination and vision. We apply these same skills operating Mobility City of Southern MD , are committed to serving our community, and making a difference in people’s lives”, said Tonya.“We give careful thought to selecting the right owner for expansion. In the Baltimore area, Karsan and Janes became an obvious choice for us,” said Diane Baratta, president of Mobility City Holdings Inc. “The synergy among our owners is unique and rung true at the recent Medtrade Expo where 58 Mobility City owners were in attendance. We can’t wait to grow our network to the point where Mobility City becomes a household name,” said Diane.Franchise opportunities still exist in the other Mid-Atlantic States and across the country. Individuals interested in pursuing a Mobility City franchise are encouraged to visit www.mobilitycity.com/franchise for more information.About Mobility CityMobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City locations in 34 of the top MSA’s in the US.One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, and mobility scooters through over 40 locations in 22 states.With over 38 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.Mobility City headquarters are located at 1400 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431.

Mobility City is a franchise network of locations providing mobility product repairs, rentals and sales to disabled people, delivering a better quality of life