Fraud.net wins Gold at Stevie American Business Awards

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraud.net, an intelligent, modular fraud prevention platform, was recently awarded a Gold Stevie Award for Most Innovative Tech Company at their annual American Business Awards.

Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie Awards recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Of thousands of entrants, Fraud.net won for its innovative solution, streamlining the onboarding process for procurement teams worldwide.

Fraud.net co-founder Cathy Ross shares, “We are proud to be recognized for our KYV/KYC solution and share the benefits it has had for our clients. With supply chains always evolving and new threats emerging, we’re ecstatic to be acknowledged as an innovator in automating supply chain compliance and mitigating risk.”

About the Stevie Awards:

The American Business Awards are the premier business awards program for companies operating in the U.S. Market. Created in 2002, the Stevie Awards honor and promote the achievements and contributions of organizations and professionals across multiple industries and global markets.

About Fraud.net:

Fraud.net operates an end-to-end digital risk management and revenue enhancement ecosystem, built for digital financial and commerce companies worldwide. The cloud-born platform helps enterprises detect and prevent digital fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes, and to automate customer onboarding and compliance workflows. The platform leverages no-code/low-code architecture, natively integrated data and tools from 50+ leading risk management vendors, and custom-tailored AI models, all to enable companies to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions.

