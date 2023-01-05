OhmniLabs Collaborates with Ghenus Bio to Showcase Full Lineup of Autonomous Disinfection Solutions at CES 2023

Fully Autonomous -OhmniClean Disinfection Robot Indoor UVC Disinfection SANA222-D Easy to use & Lightweight -OhmniClean Disinfection Robot

OhmniLabs, a leading Silicon Valley robotics company, teams up with Ghenus Bio, a global biosafety company, to exhibit UV-C disinfection solutions at CES 23.

Being fully autonomous, OhmniClean can disinfect in a single cycle, does not require repositioning, and provides immediate reporting. It’s the ideal disinfection solution for non-occupied spaces.” — Dr. Thuc Vu, OhmniLabs Co-founder & CEO.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OhmniLabs, a leading Silicon Valley robotics company, teams up with Ghenus Bio, a global biosafety company specializing in Far UVC technology, to exhibit their full lineup of UV-C disinfection solutions at the CES, Las Vegas 2023.

UVC disinfection solutions

The goal of this collaboration is to introduce a range of highly efficient UV-C disinfection solutions – from installed continuous disinfection to autonomous mobile disinfection. Among the solutions to be showcased are the SANA222, a far UVC lamp air emitter that can operate in a people-present environment, and OhmniClean, a fully autonomous robot that delivers powerful and consistent UV-C disinfection to any sized space in a minimum amount of time.

“UV-C is proven to reduce 8-10x of pathogens, bacteria, and fungi and has been recommended as a method of protection and disinfection in hospitals and other settings, said Dr. Joseph Kim, Ghenus Bio CEO. “Far UVC lamps technology is already considered highly effective in making indoor air safer.”

Designed by OhmniLabs, OhmniClean is an autonomous disinfection robot that combines state-of-the-art technology with the germicidal power of UV-C. Using eight high-powered lamps, the robot disinfects 2-3x faster than legacy systems and with 99.99% efficacy. OhmniClean maximizes proximity to all surfaces through a slim design, broad exposure, and the ability to drive directly up to target surfaces and provide the maximum dose of UV-C.

“OhmniClean has proven to deliver the highest patient safety in operating rooms, patient rooms, and waiting areas,” states Dr. Thuc Vu, CEO of OhmniLabs. “Being fully autonomous, OhmniClean can disinfect in a single cycle, does not require repositioning, and provides immediate reporting. It’s the ideal disinfection solution for non-occupied spaces.”

About Ghenus Bio

Established in 2014, Ghenus Bio is a global biosafety company committed to providing continuous air disinfection with patented Far UVC lamp. Ghenus Bio specializes in Far UVC technology and offer science-backed and hospital-grade solutions to deactivate viruses, bacteria, and pathogens. Projecting a 222 nanometer far UVC, Ghenus Bio’s SANA222 products provide a continuous disinfection that brings improved biosafety, increased productivity, and reduced long-term costs for customers. Harmless to humans yet effective against pathogens, SANA222 can safely disinfect the air even when people are around. Ghenus Bio is dedicated to bringing safe air back to schools, workplaces, public centers, and more.

About OhmniLabs

Founded in 2015 by robotics experts Jared Go, Tingxi Tan, and serial entrepreneur Thuc Vu, OhmniLabs, Inc. is a Silicon Valley robotics company that produces service robots at scale. With over 4,000 robots deployed worldwide in 49 countries, OhmniLabs made a name for itself by creating a unique, on-demand robot manufacturing model that allows it to design, engineer, and manufacture custom robots based on customer needs at an unrivaled speed. The company produces all robots in the USA using proprietary 3D printing processes and boasts a vast portfolio of modular accessories that unlock a world of possibilities. OhmniLabs telepresence and UV-C disinfecting robots are used daily by businesses, medical professionals, schools, and major sports teams around the world.

OhmniClean - The Premier UV-C Disinfection Robot