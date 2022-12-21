SEI becomes knowledge partner to KTH Climate Action Centre

SEI and KTH have forged a strategic collaboration for almost 10 years. The organizations are now taking this one step further in the climate field, with SEI becoming the first knowledge partner of the KTH Climate Action Centre. The centre engages researchers from all parts of KTH and aims to conduct research in close collaboration with stakeholders in order to speed up the transformation by catalyzing knowledge-driven sustainable climate action. The collaboration between SEI and the centre will be on research, engagement and communication for climate action.