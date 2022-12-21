Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,859 in the last 365 days.

SEI becomes knowledge partner to KTH Climate Action Centre

SEI and KTH have forged a strategic collaboration for almost 10 years. The organizations are now taking this one step further in the climate field, with SEI becoming the first knowledge partner of the KTH Climate Action Centre. The centre engages researchers from all parts of KTH and aims to conduct research in close collaboration with stakeholders in order to speed up the transformation by catalyzing knowledge-driven sustainable climate action. The collaboration between SEI and the centre will be on research, engagement and communication for climate action.

You just read:

SEI becomes knowledge partner to KTH Climate Action Centre

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.