Tackling the energy crisis: six lessons from past crises

Europe is preparing for a harsh winter. The European energy system is strained by Russia’s cutback of natural gas exports and droughts impeding the production capacity of nuclear energy and hydropower, setting record high energy prices.

Measures now on the table include shutting down energy-intensive industries to prevent households from freezing in the dark in the middle of the winter. In a worst-case scenario, officials are considering temporary power cuts for households. Dealing with the energy crisis further puts Europe at risk of backsliding on its efforts to phase out fossil fuels .

Major economic crises create policy windows for accelerating the clean energy transition. The energy crisis in particular provides fertile ground for such a transition amid growing demand for greater energy security. This opportunity should not, however, be taken for granted. While surging energy prices and energy poverty are urgent issues, it is important not to get completely lost in the hive of short-term concerns and remain steadfastly focused on making the long-term structural changes necessary for the clean energy transition.

Balancing both urgency and opportunity, we assembled six lessons from past crises on how green stimulus actions have worked in the past – focusing on their implementation, effects on the economy, and blind-spot challenges that emerged – to inform a successful green recovery.