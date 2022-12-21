GoalSetters Launches Video Interviews
EINPresswire.com/ -- GoalSetters, an online publication run by Dee Bright Jr and Jerold Lee Jr is preparing to launch a new segment of video interviews.
Originally launched in the summer of 2021, GoalSetters had originally focused efforts primarily on the written interviews of entrepreneurs. Fueled by their mission to always capture inspirational entrepreneur stories, the GoalSetters platform has expanded fairly quickly.
A year and 100+ interviews later, the team at GoalSetters has decided that video interviews will be the preferred interview method moving forward.
As such, GoalSetters has started the recording process of the first few episodes of this new video segment. A set of fresh entrepreneur faces will be appearing on the GoalSetters website as soon as the video interviews launch.
The first 7 episodes of the video interviews will showcase these entrepreneurs, Dennell Hines, Angelica Williams, Cortesia Oxford, Tierashia Adair, Christine Innes, JC Benson, and Dr. LaKedra Brown.
Dennell Hines
Dennell Hines is a Financial coach and CEO of Secure Consulting LLC. His mission is to enlighten and educate the community on how to be financially fit. His aim is to help others seize every opportunity the world has to offer through credit and networking.
https://secureconsulting.info/
Angelica Williams
Angelica Williams is The Glow’th Business Coach, helping you glow while you grow through life and business. She is also a mother, serial entrepreneur, coach, mentor, and international best selling author.
https://angelicaawwilliams.com/
Cortesia Oxford
Cortesia Oxford helps expert coaches with designing branded events and marketing campaigns to show up uniquely online. She specializes in helping individuals to build their authority in their respective fields.
https://thebrandingarchitect.co/
Tierashia Adair
Tierashia Adair is a Life Coach & Mentor for women. She is the founder of T Adair Enterprises LLC. Their focus is Building the City by Building People through faith-inspired, project based products and services.
https://tadairenterprises.com/
Christine Innes
Christine Innes is the founder of The Corporate Escapists which is an online magazine and podcast that gives you the media platforms to showcase you and your business to a rapidly growing global audience.
https://www.thecorporateescapists.com/
JC Benson
JC Benson is an author and writer who has produced several short films, two feature films and other productions as well. He helps struggling writers complete their first project with his simple coaching program.
https://jcbenson.com/
Dr. LaKedra Brown
Dr. LaKedra Brown is a Professional Work/Life Balance Power Coach. She's helping women obtain their goals and reach their dreams. Her goal is to help revive hope, reignite the spark, and guide women back to the road of success!
https://www.drlakedrabrown.com/
To view more stories and interviews, please visit GoalSetters.net
