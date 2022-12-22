Dennell Hines just got ranked as the Bethesda Maryland Financial Coach of the year by GoalSetters International

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dennell Hines , founder and CEO of Secure Consulting Group LLC has just been ranked as the Bethesda Maryland Financial Coach of the year by GoalSetters International.He is the first Coach to be ranked by GoalSetters as the Bethesda Maryland Financial Coach of the year.GoalSetters is an online publication that interviews high performing entrepreneurs in order to capture their stories to learn how they got to where they are today. Recently the GoalSetters team came across Dennell Hines on social media and was inspired to reach out to him for an interview.Mr. Hines did not disappoint the GoalSetters team. He thoroughly explained his journey and was able to show that despite his business being just 2 years old, He had already helped many people have success in their finances.The interview was conducted via Zoom and allowed GoalSetters to get an inside look into the journey Mr. Hines had to go through to get his business where he is today. The major factor for his ranking as the Bethesda Maryland Financial Coach of the year was the early impact he has had on others and the results he has been able to produce for those that come to his company seeking advice and coaching.Dennell Hines launched his business 2 years ago. The vision of his company is to help the new generation revolutionize and increase their financial aptitude. They strive to teach and educate those who are not very knowledgeable in the financial world or business side.As a financial consultant, Mr. Hines and his company go beyond the basic investment information to help individuals understand how to achieve their dreams. Goalsetters believes Dennell Hines and his company will continue to see great success in the future. Those wanting to connect with Mr. Hines can visit his website here: https://secureconsulting.info/