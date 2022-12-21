CBP at JFK Seizes 10 Bricks of Cocaine

JAMAICA, N.Y. — The bag may have been forgotten by a traveler at John F. Kennedy International Airport, however U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers and K-9 still stopped this load of dangerous narcotics from entering the United States.

On December 10, a flight arrived from Guayaquil, Ecuador CBP officers and K-9 inspected all the checked-on luggage on the aircraft. CBP K-9 alerted on a particular duffel bag, which CBP officers x-rayed and noticed an anomaly. CBP officers probed all ten bricks revealing a white powder that tested positive for cocaine.

CBP seized the ten bricks of cocaine and turned it over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further investigation. The weight of the cocaine seized was approximately 24 lbs. with an estimated street value of $400,000.

This translates to approximately 70,000 doses (100-200 mg.), a lethal dose of cocaine is roughly one to three grams, so the amount seized by CBP and kept out of our neighborhoods would be roughly 5,500 lethal doses.

“CBP stands steadfast and determined in keeping these deadly drugs out of our neighborhoods and potentially killing our family, friends, and neighbors.” said Francis J. Russo, Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations. “CBP is stationed at the borders and ports of entry 24/7, 365 days a year with the mission of keeping the dangerous drugs out of the United States.”

This seizure is part of an ongoing investigation between CBP and HSI.