Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,814 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Palmer Clarkson to the Jacksonville Port Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Palmer Clarkson to the Jacksonville Port Authority.

 

Palmer Clarkson

Clarkson is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Bridgestone HosePower, LLC. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the company and retired with more than 30 years of experience. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina.

 

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Palmer Clarkson to the Jacksonville Port Authority

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.