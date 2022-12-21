Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Palmer Clarkson to the Jacksonville Port Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Palmer Clarkson to the Jacksonville Port Authority.

Palmer Clarkson

Clarkson is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Bridgestone HosePower, LLC. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the company and retired with more than 30 years of experience. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###