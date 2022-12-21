Joint Venture of Global City Development and Gilu Development Set to Break Ground on a 17- Acre Parcel in Fort Myers, FL
This joint venture will be developing a $90 Million Multi-Family Rental Community. ANF Group Named General Contractor to build 255-unit multifamily development
This community will have an extremely positive impact on the area as a whole and support the need for housing in our growing state.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A joint venture between two Miami-based developers, Global City Development and Gilu Development, are set to break ground on a 17- acre parcel in Fort Myers, FL, on the corner of Crystal Drive and 6 Mile Cypress Parkway, that was purchased in August 2022.
— Brian Pearl and Diego Procel, Principals of Global City Development
The joint venture will be developing a $90 million, 255-unit gated luxury multi-family community, consisting of 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom residences, ranging in size from 786 sq ft to 1,690 sq ft.
Amenities include private garages, outdoor exercise areas and a 2-story 6,200 square foot clubhouse, which features a state-of-the-art fitness center, a meditation area, a children’s playroom, a resident’s lounge (inclusive of private zoom studios and co-working space), a grand room for events, on-site management office, a resident’s package room and convenience area coupled with lush landscaping and a pool overlooking the community’s private lake.
The project should break ground in January 2023 with a completion date in Q2 2024.
The centrally located parcel is within minutes from major retailers, medical centers and entertainment facilities, among them Whole Foods, Publix, Top Golf, Gulf Coast Medical Center, Lee County Sports Complex and numerous others.
“The City of Fort Myers is one of the State of Florida’s true gems,” said Brian Pearl and Diego Procel, Principals of Global City Development.
Added Luis Bermudez of Gilu Development & Holdings: “This community will have an extremely positive impact on the area as a whole and support the need for housing in our growing state.”
“We are honored to be working among the industry’s most respected professionals and look forward to expanding our footprint to Florida’s southwest region,” said Al Fernandez, president of ANF Group.
Since 1981 ANF Group, Inc. has been an industry leader in multi-family, commercial, and education construction, and has played a vital role in the highly specialized niche of healthcare construction.
About Global City Development
Global City Development is a real estate development firm based in Miami. Focusing on development opportunities throughout the southeastern U.S., Texas, and greater Washington D.C. area, the firm delivers significant projects with social benefits to local communities, with developments that generate over $1 billion for public universities and veterans being fully funded and under construction. For additional information, visit www.GlobalCityInvestments.com
About Gilu Development
Gilu Development specializes in the acquisition, development, and construction of commercial and residential property. The company approaches property development with an entrepreneurial and industrious mindset. Gilu has excelled in combining a conservative and methodical approach to project underwriting coupled with more than two decades of experience in effective project execution.
