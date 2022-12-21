MDC will take discarded Christmas trees for fish habitat in Nevada through January

Body

Nevada, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will collect discarded natural Christmas trees and recycle them for fish and wildlife habitat projects from Dec. 22 to Jan. 31 at Nevada. Trees can be dropped off at a designated site at the Walmart store parking lot, 2250 E. Lincoln Ave, on the city’s east side near the 3M plant.

MDC will sink some of the trees for fish habitat in ponds and lakes at conservation areas, said Trenton Jones, MDC wildlife biologist assistant. Some will be used at the Four Rivers Conservation Area north of Nevada. Biologists will also distribute some trees on conservation areas as sheltering habitat for wildlife.

Only natural trees such as spruce, fir, or cedar trees will be accepted. They can be dropped off at any time. Artificial trees will not be accepted.