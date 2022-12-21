VURGER GUYZ CO-FOUNDER NA’EEM OUTLER RECRUITED BY WSS FOR COMMUNITY CREATOR CAMPAIGN WITH ADIDAS
Na’eem Outler, a former NCAA D1 athlete-turned-restaurateur, is featured as Adidas next #CommunityCreator.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Na’eem Outler, a former NCAA D1 athlete-turned-restaurateur, is featured as Adidas next #CommunityCreator. As a difference maker, Na’eem uses Vurger Guyz (the fastest growing lifestyle brand in the plant-based food market) as a learning hub for educating underserved communities on healthier food options.
WSS, a leading Southern California retailer, launched their Community Creator series in partnership with Adidas to spotlight creatives who are carving out their own path. With community at the forefront of his health-conscious efforts, Na’eem is the ideal candidate to champion WSS’ mission-driven campaign to encourage, enlighten and inform the masses.
“After seeing the health struggles so many of my loved ones have gone through over the years due to dietary issues, I realized that health and nutrition is so vital to the well-being of everyone. That is why I set out on this mission with Vurger Guyz to create a gateway to plant-based eating. Partnering with WSS and Adidas on this project was an excellent way to push the vision forward and show people from different communities how great plant-based eating can be!” - Na’eem Outler
About Vurger Guyz:
Vurger Guyz is a vegan brand that serves as the gateway into plant-based eating. Since its inception in 2018, this Black-owned business was launched as a passion project to provide a better tasting burger, that just so happens to be plant-based. Over the years, Vurger Guyz “Vurgers” have delighted plant-based eaters by providing them a brand new, delicious option and shocked and awed non plant-based eaters with how “real” the Vurger tastes. With all four owners (Na’eem Outler, Phil Bennett, Kori Vines, Kendall Patterson) being former NCAA athletes, teamwork and work ethic is the driving force behind Vurger Guyz’ mission to redefine the food industry. Vurger Guyz prides itself on its ability to show people that eating vegan foods doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice taste. With education at the forefront of their efforts, Vurger Guyz is committed to showing nonbelievers that you can still savor the flavor of a burger without having to eat beef. As Vurger Guyz continues to grow, and begins its transition into brick and mortar restaurants, putting the customer first is at the top of their priorities. What separates them from other restaurants is their “One Bite Warranty.” This strategy allows consumers to take one bite out of their meal before paying, and if they don’t like it, they don’t pay. This ensures complete customer satisfaction, one bite at a time. As one of the fastest growing lifestyle brands in the plant-based food market, Vurger Guyz has developed a reputation for being the go-to spot for athletes, artists, and entertainers, collaborating with the likes of Tabitha Brown, Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys, Pharell, Alvin Kamara, and Michael Thomas to name a few.
