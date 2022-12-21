Submit Release
Colorectal Cancer Alliance Announces Funding for Seven Innovative Research Projects

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance is the nation's leading nonprofit dedicated to ending colorectal cancer.

The Alliance is proud to fund more high-impact research that advances our mission to end colorectal cancer.”
— Andrea Goodman
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colorectal Cancer Alliance (the Alliance), the nation’s nonprofit leader in the mission to end colorectal cancer, today announced its selections for up to $850,000 in funding for innovative research projects to treat and prevent this disease. Today’s awards are a step toward achieving the organization’s $30 million research-funding commitment and align with its national research strategy.

“The Alliance is proud to fund more high-impact research that advances our mission to end colorectal cancer,” said Andrea Goodman, Senior Vice President of Research Strategy and Patient Support. “The studies funded have high potential to transform the ways we prevent and treat colorectal cancer broadly and in specific populations, such as in patients who are Black or have Lynch-like syndrome. This is research that will save lives.”

After the Alliance launched a national request for proposals in April, more than 30 proposals were evaluated for early career investigator and pilot awards, undergoing a rigorous two-tier review process by a distinguished scientific review panel. The finalists will begin work in 2023 with incremental funding contingent on project progress.

The Alliance has already invested nearly $5 million in colorectal cancer research, including nearly $3 million as early-stage grants to innovative researchers. Highlighting the return on its investments, two grantees supported with $400,000 of funding from the Alliance have gone on to receive more than $6.5 million in federal research funding.

Colorectal cancer, the second deadliest cancer in the United States among men and women combined, will be diagnosed 151,030 times this year, according to estimates from the American Cancer Society. As many as 52,580 patients will die.

Click here for the full list of 2022 research funding awards.

About the Colorectal Cancer Alliance

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance is a national nonprofit committed to ending colorectal cancer. Working with our nation of passionate allies, we diligently support the needs of patients and families, caregivers, and survivors; eagerly raise awareness of preventive screening; and continually strive to fund critical research. As allies in the struggle, we are fiercely determined to end colorectal cancer within our lifetime. For more information, visit ccalliance.org.

