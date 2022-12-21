Route 3023 Bridge in Juniata County to Reopen Today

Mifflintown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that a bridge replacement project on Route 3023 (Pumping Station Road) in Juniata County is finished. The bridge spans Tuscarora Creek on Pumping Station Road near the village of Perulack. PennDOT expects the bridge to open before 4:00 PM today. As the bridge opens, the separate detours for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles will be lifted.

Built in 1941, the Route 3023 bridge is 125 feet long and carries just under 200 vehicles daily. Replacing the structure allowed PennDOT to remove it from the list of Juniata County bridges in "poor" condition.

Overall work on this project included the removal of the existing bridge, construction of its replacement, and drainage improvements to Route 333. Lobar Site Development Corporation of Dillsburg, PA, was the contractor on this $2.03 million project.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

# # #





