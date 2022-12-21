Submit Release
Federal Reserve Board issues technical updates to its policy governing the provision of intraday credit in accounts at Federal Reserve Banks

December 21, 2022

Federal Reserve Board issues technical updates to its policy governing the provision of intraday credit in accounts at Federal Reserve Banks

For release at 12:00 p.m. EST

For release at 12:00 p.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday issued technical updates to its policy governing the provision of intraday credit in accounts at the Federal Reserve Banks.

In particular, the updates include a new rule establishing settlement times for debits and credits to institutions' Federal Reserve accounts for certain transactions. The updates streamline the settlement process and shorten the time needed for debits and credits to settle. More information about the relevant transactions can be found here.

The updates are effective on January 30, 2023.



