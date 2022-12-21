Dividend Distribution & Digital Coupon Awarded to all Shareholders of this NASDAQ; Rising Revenues: $JUPW; NASDAQ: JUPW

$JUPW Massive Distribution Pipeline $JUPW Product Line JUPW Portfolio JUPW Logo $JUPW Listed on the NASDAQ

JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dividend Distribution and Digital Coupon Awarded to all Shareholders of this NASDAQ: $JUPW and SRM Entertainment; Wellness Company also Approved for Dual Listing on Upstream plus Rising Revenues; NASDAQ: JUPW Owning $JUPW will get you an NFT and ANOTHER Public Listed Security, SRM Entertainment- Active Research Programs Developing Multiple Health & Wellness Product Lines.- Growing Revenues from Consumer Products, Contract Research and Licensing.- JUPW Shareholders to Receive Spin-Off Distribution of Shares in a Nasdaq-Listed SRM Entertainment.- Dual Listing for Upstream Trading to Commence January 10, 2023 and Shareholders to Receive Commemorative NFT.- Eris Oaknet Healthcare & Cosmofix Technovation Launch Marketing of JUPW Products for the India Marketplace.- Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Rejoy, Inc. to Develop Products for Various Treatments in Women with Cancer.- Notice of Allowance for Patent Titled "Minoxidil Adjuvant Therapies."- Ardis Enterprises Appointed as Exclusive Florida Market Distributor for JUPW Sunscreen Product Lines.Breaking NEWS: Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), a wellness company focused on hair, skin, and sexual wellness announced today it is rewarding all shareholders of record a digital coupon (NFT) redeemable for a gift package of company products valued at over $179 to drive shareholder engagement and additional revenue potential. Shareholders of record will be able to redeem the coupon to try the product first-hand or trade it with other fans globally on Upstream to bring new potential customers into the community. This news follows the recent approval to list on Upstream and the upcoming listing date of January 10, 2023.The gift package will have a retail value of $179 and offer an assortment of CBD-infused products, including an 8oz Comfort Cream, 50 SPF CaniSun, 55 SPF CaniSun, 30 SPF CaniSun Continuous Spray, Acai Lip Balm, Peppermint Lip Balm, and their original Healing Lip Balm. In addition to the CBD products, investors will also receive a sample bottle of the company's NoStingz jellyfish prevention sunscreen.All shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022, will be entitled to receive the digital coupon. The issuance (pay) date will be January 23, 2023. Shareholders can prepare to receive the digital coupon by downloading Upstream from their preferred app store at https://upstream.exchange/ , creating an account by tapping sign up, and completing a simple KYC identity verification by tapping the settings icon on the home screen and tapping KYC.* Complete instructions will be made available at https://jupiterwellness.com/investors/shareholder-faq/ a week before the issuance date.About JUPW:Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) is a diversified company that supports health and wellness by researching and developing over-the-counter (OTC) products and intellectual property. The JUPW product pipeline addresses a range of conditions, including hair loss, eczema, burns, and Intimate wellness. Revenue is generated through the sales of OTC and consumer products, contract research agreements, and licensing royalties.JUPW Division SRM Entertainment is a leading design & manufacturing company of innovative toys, souvenirs, plush, and gifts. SRM partners with the largest entertainment and theme parks worldwide to produce licensed, exclusive, high-quality toys, souvenirs, and gift products. With 30-plus years in the industry, we have secured a top-rated reputation working with factories with excellent safety records.SRM Entertainment Files S-1 Registration for Spin-Off from JUPW- Jupiter Wellness Shareholders to Receive Distribution of Shares in a Nasdaq-Listed SRM EntertainmentOn December 19th JUPW announced that SRM Entertainment, Inc. (SRM) has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to separate the company from JUPW. Upon completion of the spin-off, SRM and JUPW will be two independent and separate public companies. JUPW is expected to remain the majority shareholder of SRM.For over three decades, SRM has been a dependable provider of toys and souvenirs for some of the world's biggest theme parks and entertainment spots. SRM has gained the trust of many well-known brands, such as the Smurfs and Zoonicorn, granting them the ability to use their characters in the creation of unique products and toys. Through these relationships, SRM has established itself as a leader in supplying the amusement and entertainment industry worldwide, allowing customers to engage with the intellectual property of these brands in ways that would otherwise be impossible. By doing so, SRM is helping to extend these content providers' relevance and maximize the lifetime value of their content.The date for determining which JUPW shareholders will receive SRM shares in the spin-off will be announced before the effective date of SRM's registration statement. Once the registration statement is declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission, shares of SRM will be distributed to Jupiter Wellness shareholders, who will continue to hold their shares in Jupiter Wellness.- JUPW also announced a decision to delay the second half of its head-to-head trial between JW-100 and Eucrisa until after its IND meeting with the FDA.- JUPW Approved for Dual Listing on UpstreamOn December 13th JUPW announced its approval to dual list its shares on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex ("Horizon") and MERJ Exchange Limited ("MERJ"). Trading begins on Upstream January 10, 2023, at 10:00 am ET under the ticker symbol JUPW.Global investors can get ready to trade by creating an account on Upstream and completing a simple KYC identity verification.* Details on the JUPW listing and how shareholders can deposit shares and trade on Upstream can be found at https://jupiterwellness.com/investors/shareholder-faq/ . The Upstream market is open 5 days a week 20 hours a day, Monday to Friday: 10:00am to 06:00am UTC+4 (1:00am to 9:00pm EST).The dual listing on Upstream is designed to provide JUPW the opportunity to access a global, digital-first investor base that can trade using USDC digital currency along with credit, debit, PayPal, and USD, unlocking liquidity and enhancing price discovery while globalizing the opportunity to invest in the Company.- Letter to Shareholders and Corporate UpdateOn December 6th JUPW issued a Letter to Shareholders today to provide a corporate update since its last report in September. The letter included the following information:Corporate Development HighlightsJUPW signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Rejoy, Inc. to develop prescription products for the treatment of neuropathies and associated Intimate problems in women that have been treated for cancer. JUPW plans to file for a pre-IND meeting with the US FDA within the next 12 months and intends to seek Orphan Drug Designation (ODD). The benefits of an ODD include up to a 50% tax credit for clinical trials that qualify, waiver of Prescription Drug User Fee Amendments (PDFUA) application fees, including the New Drug Application (NDA) and Biologics License Application (BLA), eligibility for Federal research grants and a 7-year market exclusivity.The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) granted a notice of allowance for patent application No. 16/747,685, titled "Minoxidil Adjuvant Therapies." The patent encompasses the composition and methods for inducing (up-regulating) the expression of sulfotransferases in the hair follicles on the scalp. It has been shown that the induction of the sulfotransferase enzyme in hair follicles increases the sulfonation capacity of minoxidil, thereby increasing the response level to oral and topical minoxidil in the treatment of alopecia.JUPW announced the initiation of a triple-blinded clinical study evaluating a possible treatment for tinnitus. Up to 15% of patients recovering from COVID-19 have experienced post-acute COVID-19-induced tinnitus. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jupiter Wellness scientists identified a novel pathway for the treatment of COVID-19-induced tinnitus and possibly subjective tinnitus. The discovery led to a patent recently filed by Jupiter Wellness for the use of dopamine receptor modulation for the treatment of tinnitus. JUPW launched a study to investigate if dopamine receptor modulation can be used effectively to treat COVID-19-induced tinnitus ( https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05507372 ). Currently, there is no effective treatment available for patients suffering from tinnitus.The JUPW Photocil product (branded as PhotoFirst in India) has been approved by the CDSCO for sale in India. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, is the National Regulatory Authority (NRA) of India. Photocil is a topical product that filters UV rays from the sun to allow only the therapeutic UV spectrum to penetrate the skin and is used for the treatment of psoriasis and vitiligo. After this market approval, Eris Oaknet Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Eris Oaknet) and Cosmofix Technovation Pvt Ltd (Cosmofix) had market launch meetings for Photocil products for the Indian market in November. The incidence of psoriasis among total skin patients in India ranged between 0.44 and 2.2%, with overall incidence of 1.02% (hyperlink: https://ijdvl.com/psoriasis-in-india-prevalence-and-pattern/ ). The overall prevalence of vitiligo (hyperlink: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/4054593/ ) is about 5 per 1,000 individuals. India has a population of 1.412 billion.JUPW announced that it has begun the application process to dual list its shares on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex ("Horizon") and MERJ Exchange Limited ("MERJ"). The planned dual listing on Upstream is designed to provide JUPW the opportunity to access a global, digital-first investor base that can trade using USDC digital currency along with credit, debit, PayPal, and USD, unlocking liquidity and enhancing price discovery while globalizing the opportunity to invest in Jupiter Wellness.JUPW re-opened patient enrollment in a clinical trial to evaluate the superiority of JW-100, a novel cannabidiol topical cream, in a head-to-head study against EUCRISA, an FDA Approved topical treatment for eczema developed by Pfizer. The initial study was put on hold to solve stability issues which were resolved in the original JW-100 formulation.JUPW reported $1.57 million in revenues for the three months that ended September 30, 2022, compared to $688K for the same period in 2021, a 228% increase. In addition to the revenues booked in the Third Quarter, Jupiter Wellness's wholly-owned subsidiary, SRM Entertainment, received $3.6 million in guaranteed purchase orders, with revenues realized once orders are shipped. For the Nine Months that ended Sept. 30, revenues were $5.29 Million vs. $1.33 Million, representing a 398% increase over the First Nine Months of 2021.On October 25, Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp., of which JUPW is the sponsor and owns a considerable stake, entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Chijet Motor Company, Inc., which is developing next-generation electric vehicles and expanding its manufacturing capabilities. The deal is expected to be consummated in the next three months.- JUPW retired an additional 391,000 shares to treasury from our share buyback program that ended in June.JUPW Product OverviewMinoxidil Booster (TM) - Topical treatment designed to improve Minoxidil efficacy (Approved and on the market)Photocil (TM) - Topical treatment for psoriasis and vitiligo (Licensed and on the market)NoStingz (TM) - Topical protection from jellyfish, sea lice, and UVA/UVB rays (Approved and on the market)JW-100 - Topical treatment of eczema (Currently in development)JW-300 - Topical treatment of first-degree burns and sun exposure (Currently in development)JW-400 - Topical treatment of cold sores (Currently in development)JW-500 - Topical treatment for female sexual wellness (Currently in development)JW-600 - Treatment for COVID-19-induced tinnitus (Clinical trials underway)JUPW Appoints Ardis Enterprises as the Exclusive Florida Market Distributor for its NoStingz and CaniSun Lines of SunscreenOn December 5th JUPW announced the appointment of Ardis Enterprises, LLC ("Ardis") as its exclusive distributor for selling NoStingz and CaniSun sunscreen products in the Florida market.Established in 2020, Ardis is a leading distributor of sun care products, skateboards, and beach shop novelties in the State of Florida. Founded by Ben Ardis, with more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Ardis has become a trusted partner for over 500 beach and surf shops in Florida.The agreement with Ardis will enable JUPW to expand its presence in the Florida market and meet the growing demand for high-quality sunscreen products. The JUPW range of sunscreen products are formulated with natural ingredients and backed by rigorous scientific testing. The JUPW NoStingz brand includes a line of patent-pending jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen that protects users from jellyfish and sea lice.Media ContactCompany Name: Jupiter Wellness, Inc.Contact: Brian John, CEOEmail: investors@jupiterwellness.comPhone: 561-244-7100Country: United StatesWebsite: www.jupiterwellness.com DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. 