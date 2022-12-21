British Columbia sets higher low carbon fuel targets, reaffirms leadership role to reduce transportation emissions
BC increases 2030 target to 30% reductions by 2030, triples non-compliance penalties, and releases intentions document for consultation on new Act & Regulations
The LCFS is a smart climate policy that is effectively eliminating greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel use and proving consumers with new and more affordable clean fuel options.”VANCOUVER, CANADA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada’s national trade association, Advanced Biofuels Canada, has praised the British Columbia government’s steady, strategic expansion of the province’s single most impactful climate initiative.
BC Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (EMLI) announced yesterday that an Order in Council will “Increase the carbon intensity reduction requirement from 20% to 30% by 2030 in the gasoline and diesel fuel pools. The proposed carbon intensity reduction schedule will linearly increase the target each year from 2023 to 2030 to reach 30% by 2030."
The announcement also stated that the amendment to the provincial Act governing BC’s LCFS will “Increase the penalty rate for non-compliance with the carbon intensity requirements of the Act from $200 per tonne to $600 per tonne.”
BC EMLI also released yesterday an Intentions paper to “discuss the technical aspects of the New Low Carbon Fuels Act (New Act) and New Regulations expected to come into force on January 1, 2024. In particular, the paper discusses how compliance units (currently called credits and debits) will be calculated under the New Act.”
Ian Thomson, ABFC President, stated, “BC has created one of North America's most compelling investment environments for transitioning to sustainable, low carbon fuels that will drive new job creation across the province, and support a range of industries outside transportation. The LCFS is a smart climate policy that is effectively eliminating greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel use and providing consumers with new and more affordable clean fuel options.”
“The BC government has been proactive and strategic in working with its Pacific coastal neighbours in Washington, Oregon, and California to create a corridor of aligned low carbon fuel policies. This protects British Columbia’s economic competitiveness and establishes a consistent market signal for clean fuel technologies.”
“We look forward to working with the province in 2023 on the transition to the new LCFS statute. We expect the BC LCFS will remain Canada’s most progressive and effective strategy to decarbonize transportation.”
Advanced Biofuels Canada/ Biocarburants avancés Canada is the national voice for producers, distributors, and technology developers of advanced biofuels and renewable synthetic fuels. Our members are commercial global leaders, with over 23 billion litres of installed annual capacity worldwide. Our members include Canada’s leading advanced biofuels producers and technology innovators who are actively developing new clean liquid fuels production and distribution assets and operations in Canada. For information on Advanced Biofuels Canada and our members, visit www.advancedbiofuels.ca.
