Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,839 in the last 365 days.

Free Webinar on Tobacco Taxes in Tennessee

Wednesday, December 21, 2022 | 09:02am

NASHVILLE - Join the Department of Revenue on December 27 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar to discuss tobacco taxes in Tennessee.

Participants will engage in discussion about tobacco taxes in Tennessee, including topics such as registration, filing requirements, frequently asked questions, and resources.

Register for the webinar here.

The December 27 webinar is part of a webinar series the department offers each month. More information is available on our website here.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2021 fiscal year, it collected $18.4 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.  To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###

You just read:

Free Webinar on Tobacco Taxes in Tennessee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.