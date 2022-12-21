Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market - Global Industry Analysis | Industry Size, Share, Growth, Forecast 2028 | Zion
The global hand sanitizer dispenser market size was worth around USD 51.8 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 62.9 million by 2028
The report analyzes the Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hand sanitizer dispenser market is segregated based on type, modality, end-user, price point, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into fixed and portable. The fixed hand sanitizer dispenser accounted for a major market share in 2021. Based on modality, the market is classified into automatic and manual. Over the forecast period, automatic hand sanitizer dispenser is expected to grow faster, whereas manual hand sanitizer dispenser accounted for the major share of the market in 2021. Based on end-user, the market is classified into B2B and B2C. The B2B segment dominates the market, accounting for a major share of the global revenue in 2021. By price point, the market was divided into standard and mass segments. The mass segment dominated the market in 2021. Based on distribution type, the hand sanitizer dispenser market is divided into supermarket/hypermarkets, online stores, convenience stores, and others. Online stores are expected to grow fastest in the global hand sanitizer dispenser market during the forecast period. Key players functioning in the global hand sanitizer market include American Specialties, Inc., and Bright Pancar Sdn. Bhd., Dihour, GOJO Industries, Inc., Hokwang Industries Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Svavo Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., Simplehuman, The Clorox Company, Toshi Automation Solutions, and Umbra.
— Zion Market Research
Market Overview:
An item for hand washing that can be used alone or in conjunction with other cleaning stations is a hand sanitizer dispenser. Hand sanitizer dispensers come in various capacities, sizes, and modes of operation. Offices, train stations, and public restrooms are just a few of the places where these gadgets are employed. These gadgets are also typically very user-friendly and require little upkeep. A device that automatically dispenses hand sanitizer in a predetermined amount is called an automated dispenser. They are typically used in conjunction with automatic faucets in public restrooms. They help prevent the transmission of infectious diseases and reduce the amount of sanitizer used. When using the hand sanitizer or washing their hands, the user places their hands in front of the sensor and beneath the nozzle. Additionally, when the sensor is activated, a pump will emit a specific amount of sanitizer through the nozzle. Automatic, hand-operated, and foot-operated dispenser stands are the three types of major hand sanitizer dispensers. Automated and foot-operated hand sanitizer dispensers are most frequently utilized to avoid cross-infection.
Rising awareness regarding health concerns and the importance of sanitization due to the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global hand sanitizer dispenser market. Moreover, the government regulations which are promoting the implementation of hand sanitization in public places are driving the market growth. The large gap between supply and demand of hand sanitizer dispensers due to the sudden increase in dispensers is creating opportunities for existing and new players in the hand sanitizer dispenser market. Whereas a dynamic increase in demand for hand sanitizer dispensers is making it challenging for the manufacturers to maintain the production level.
The global hand sanitizer dispenser market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The hand sanitizer dispenser market in Asia is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a sudden surge in the sales of hand sanitizers and hand sanitizer dispensers. People have adopted different preventive measures such as using hand sanitizers & masks and consuming immunity-boosting supplements to fight against the infection. As the government eased out certain lockdown restrictions, different offices and shops began their operations, increasing the demand for hand sanitizer dispensers significantly. This demand has been leveraged by many local and small-scale manufacturers and several small-business owners to begin manufacturing manual and automatic hand sanitizer dispensers which are suitable for public washrooms, offices, retail shops, airports, hospitals, railway stations, theaters, and other public places.
Recent Development:
In September 2020, DRDO, a part of the Ministry of Defense, India, developed an automatic mist-based sanitizer dispensing unit using its expertise in mist technology for fire suppression.
April 2020: Nycil, a Zydus Wellness-owned talc brand, launched sanitizer products through their 'germ protection for family' product category.
Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market: Growth Drivers
Increasing government initiatives and regulations to drive market growth
Governments of different countries worldwide took initiatives to promote the awareness of hand sanitization and started campaigns to educate the benefit of hand sanitization as a preventive measure to avoid infections. As the lockdown restrictions were removed to a certain extent, different governments also formulated regulations to use hand sanitizers in public places, further promoting the growth of the global hand sanitizer dispenser market. Moreover, the government regulations which are promoting the implementation of hand sanitization in public places are driving the market growth. The large gap between supply and demand of hand sanitizer dispensers due to the sudden increase in dispensers is creating opportunities for existing and new players in the hand sanitizer dispenser market.
Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market: Restraints
The presence of substitutes or alternative products hinders the market growth
The availability of substitutes or alternative products such as shampoos, soaps, and oils negatively impact the sales of products related to hand cleansing. The side effects of using alcohol and non-alcohol sanitizers are also expected to hamper market growth.
