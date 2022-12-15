Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market by Shares, Industry Size, Growth, Global Trends, And Forecast 2028
The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market size was worth USD 1,218.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 5,234.6 million by 2028
The Report analyzes the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market is segregated based on biomarker type, end user, and region. Based on biomarker type, the market is divided into serum biomarkers, biomarker panels, fibrosis biomarkers, and imaging biomarkers. As of 2021, serum biomarkers held the majority of the market. The market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others based on end-users. In 2021, the diagnostic center's industry dominated the market for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers. Key players in the global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market include Biopredictive, Quest Diagnostics, Exalenz Bioscience Ltd, GENFIT, Siemens Healthineers, ONE WAY LIVER, S.L, Prometheus Laboratories Inc, and Gilead Sciences Ltd.
— Zion Market Research
Get a FREE PDF Report Sample Copy of Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market at: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/non-alcoholic-steatohepatitis-biomarkers-market
Our Free Sample Report Includes:
2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis
COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included
210 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)
Provide Chapter-wise guidance on the Request
2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends
Includes an Updated List of tables & figures
Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
Zion Market Research Methodology
The global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market is divided into geographic regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. In 2021, North America led the market for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers, and it is projected that this trend will persist over the upcoming years. The region's dominance can be attributed to the presence of important players, the growing number of NASH patients, technological improvements, awareness of the diagnosis process, a rise in obesity & type 2 diabetes, and a rise in awareness of various causes of fatty liver.
Inquire Before Buying Report Here (Get a Christmas Special Discount): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/non-alcoholic-steatohepatitis-biomarkers-market
The Key Audiences for Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Report: (Who can Buy Our Report)
Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Consulting Firms & Research Institutes
Industry Leaders & Companies aims to enter the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers market
Universities and Student
Service Providers, Product Providers, Solution Providers, and other players in the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers market
Government Bodies and Associated Private Firms
Individuals interested to learn about the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers market
Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Overview:
Unhealthy fatty liver disease has a severe type known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Fat buildup or deposition in the liver is the primary cause of the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). NASH is the name of the fat-accumulation condition that results in inflammation and damage. The disease known as cirrhosis, which can be fatal, can result from NASH liver damage. Fatigue and a slight abdominal ache to the upper right are signs of NASH. The physical examination and medical history are crucial in diagnosing the disease. A small piece of liver tissue is sliced with a needle and examined under a microscope to diagnose liver inflammation. This procedure, sometimes referred to as a liver biopsy, offers a diagnosis for differentiating between inflammation and scarring.
Request For Customization
In the following years, demand for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers is likely to increase due to the rising prevalence of chronic liver disorders. Over the forecast period, the demand for noninvasive diagnostic tools is likely to increase along with patient awareness levels, which is expected to support the development of the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market. The factors behind the reduced adoption of invasive procedures for disease diagnosis are the high cost of liver biopsy, invasiveness, and poor patient acceptance. NASH is challenging to diagnose, and liver biopsy is considered the gold standard for distinguishing NASH from NAFLD. However, the drawbacks of its use, such as invasiveness and expensive cost, led to a shift in preference for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers. Over the forecast period, this is expected to fuel the market's expansion. The development of the global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market is being constrained by the adverse effects of NASH therapies as well as the absence of sophisticated diagnostic testing for NAFLD.
Efforts by major players in R&D to create novel and promising biomarkers are expected to boost the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market in the North American region. The non-alcohol steatohepatitis biomarker market is expanding at the quickest rate in the Asia Pacific. The strong market growth can be attributed to the pharmaceutical industry and the rapidly growing health infrastructure. Additionally, the main demand-generating variables for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers in this region are a greater prevalence of NASH and other liver illnesses. Additionally, when literacy rates rise, there will be a greater awareness of modern treatment and diagnosis technologies, accelerating market expansion.
Read Related News: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-non-alcoholic-steatohepatitis-biomarkers-market
Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market: Growth Drivers
Increase in NAFLD and NASH prevalence is predicted to drive global market
Non-alcoholic liver illnesses are now occurring with greater frequency. NAFLD and other liver disorders are more common in patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes. The prevalence of liver illnesses not caused by alcohol is predicted to rise. It is projected that rising pollution levels and lifestyle changes will increase the prevalence of non-alcoholic liver disorders. Consequently, this will fuel the market for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers.
Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market: Restraints
The lack of professionals and high infrastructure requirements is restraining the market growth
The lack of professionals is a major factor that is expected to limit the growth for global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market. The high cost of imaging testing is another issue that restrains market expansion. The analysis period's expansion of the global market may be constrained by the requirement for substantial expenditure on drug development. In addition, strict government regulations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), as well as the side effects connected with medications, are some of the factors impeding the growth of the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market.
Read Other Reports:
Global Hyperautomation Market: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statistics-report-global-hyperautomation-market-size--share-to-surpass-usd-26-5-billion-by-2028--predicts-zion-market-research--industry-trends-growth-value-segmentation-analysis--forecast-by-zmr-301608557.html
Global Raised Access Floor Market: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raised-access-floor-market-size-worth-over-us-2114-79-mn-globally-by-2028-at-5-40-cagr-industry-trends-demand-share-value-analysis--forecast-report-by-zion-market-research-301599170.html
Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ambulatory-surgical-centers-it-services-market
Global Women's Health App Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/womens-health-app-market
Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/nicotine-replacement-therapy-market
Global Liquid Hand Soap Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/liquid-hand-soap-market
Global Blood Purification Equipment Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/blood-purification-equipment-market
Global Esoteric Testing Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/esoteric-testing-market
Global Long Term Acute Care Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/global-long-term-acute-care-market
Global Artificial Meat Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/artificial-meat-market
Global Healthcare Packaging Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/healthcare-packaging-market
Global Pulmonology Lasers Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pulmonology-lasers-market
Varsharani Lavate
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
varsha.l@marketresearchstore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
About Zion Market Research