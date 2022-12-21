Global Retrovirus Testing Market Size, Growth, and Industry Trends | Industry to Grow at a CAGR Value of 16.5% By 2028
The global retrovirus testing market size was worth USD 182.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 456.1 million by 2028
The report analyzes the global retrovirus testing market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period.”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global retrovirus testing market is segregated based on test type, technique type, sample type, end-user, and region. Based on test type, the market is divided into infectivity assay, product-enhanced reverse transcriptase (PERT) assay, co-cultivation assay, transmission electron microscopy, radio-immune assay, western blot analysis, immunofluorescence, and serological tests. Among these, the infectivity assays segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on technique type, the market is classified into high-throughput screening, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), and polymerase chain reaction (PCR). In 2021, the High-throughput screening methods and PCR-based amplification category dominated the global market. The market is classified into blood, serum, body fluids, and cells based on sample type. In 2021, the blood segment dominated the global market. Based on end-user, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories & centers. The diagnostic laboratories & centers category dominated the market in 2021. Key players in the global retrovirus testing market include BGI Genomics, Abbott Diagnostics, Alere Inc, Hybribio Biotech, Roche Diagnostics Ltd, Tellgen Corporation, DiaSorin S.p.A., Dian Diagnostics, bioMerieux SA, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Xilong Scientific.
— Zion Market Research
Market Overview:
Retroviruses are viruses whose genetic material is RNA. It contains reverse transcriptase, an enzyme that transforms RNA to DNA after contaminating a cell. Then, for replication, it fuses its DNA with the host DNA. Retroviruses are viruses in the Retroviridae family. One of the widespread retroviruses known to afflict humans with the disease is the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Other types of retroviruses include HIV 1, HIV 2, HTLV-1, HTLV-2, and the human T-cell lymphotropic virus type-1. Retrovirus must be detected early and treated appropriately to treat this potentially fatal infection as it is the causative agent for many life-threatening diseases, including HIV-AIDS. Retrovirus screening can be done using a variety of diagnostic testing. The increased use of retrovirus testing generates substantial revenues in the global retrovirus testing market owing to increased demand in diagnostic laboratories and hospitals. On the other hand, the retrovirus testing industry is generating profit due to the rising incidence of HIV-infectious diseases, STDs, and rising research expenditure globally. Some of the key factors expected to propel the expansion of the global retrovirus testing market are the increasing capacity of retrovirus tests that can provide instant results, enabling immediate treatment decisions, the high accessibility of high-end retrovirus diagnostic tools, assays, and kits, as well as being an efficient screening method for retrovirus testing. The development of quick and technologically sophisticated methods for detecting retroviral infections, rising public awareness of diagnostic tests, and rising R&D spending on retrovirus screening further contribute to the market's expansion for retrovirus testing. However, the lack of trained personnel to perform sensitive assays related to retrovirus testing and the high cost of assay methods & diagnostic kits are some factors limiting the growth of the retrovirus testing market.
The global retrovirus testing market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Due to increased awareness about retrovirus diagnosis, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and an increase in investments in activities of research & development, North America is anticipated to have a dominating position in the worldwide market for retrovirus testing in 2021. According to HIV.gov statistics published in June 2021, nearly 2 million individuals in the United States have HIV, resulting in 34,800 HIV infectious diseases in 2019 at a rate of 12.6% (per 100,000 people). This suggests that the prevalence of HIV in the nation is high, which will increase demand for its diagnosing products and further propel the regional market. Additionally, between 2022 and 2028, the market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop at the greatest CAGR. The growing medical research in nations like China, Japan, India, and others, along with increased research on STDs, contributes to the regional market's expansion. Additionally, the number of patients in developing nations rises due to carelessness during blood transfusions and unprotected sex with an HIV-positive person. In Asia-Pacific, 5.9 million people are living with HIV, and only 54% receive treatment.
Recent Development:
November 2021: Roche Diagnostics introduced the Cobas 5800 system.
May 2020: OraSure Technologies Inc. purchased UrSure Inc., a well-known laboratory testing company. This acquisition has expanded the company's HIV diagnostic product offerings.
December 2020: Atomo Diagnostic has signed a distribution deal with PrEP Health Pty Ltd for HIV self-testing kits. This has expanded the customer base and strengthened the HIV diagnostics product portfolio.
November 2020: The U.S. FDA approved Hologic Inc. for its Retroviral viral load monitoring assay. This has enabled the company to broaden its product offering in the HIV diagnostics market.
Global Retrovirus Testing Market: Growth Drivers
Rising government initiatives to increase the number of retrovirus tests to drive market growth
According to WHO, approximately 38 million people worldwide were infected with HIV in 2019. 68% of adults and 53% of children who have contracted the virus are receiving lifetime antiretroviral therapy (ART) as a result of various initiatives by the government and international organizations. Reimbursement policies and supportive government initiatives are additional major factors influencing global retrovirus testing market revenue growth. For instance, the Egyptian government announced in 2020 that it would provide confidential and free HIV diagnostics tests at examination and counseling centers in all 27 governorates. The introduction of rapid and technologically sophisticated methods for detecting retroviral infections, rising awareness of diagnostic tests, and rising costs associated with retrovirus screening are anticipated to drive the global market for retrovirus testing during the forecast period.
Global Retrovirus Testing Market: Restraints
The lack of skilled professionals to perform the assays and the high cost of retrovirus testing kits hinder the market growth
The lack of trained professionals to perform sensitive assays related to retrovirus testing and the high cost of assay methods & diagnostic kits are factors limiting the growth of the global retrovirus testing market. HIV stigma and the absence of adequate HIV reagents & kits may also limit the growth of the global market.
About Zion Market Research