Global Gel Implants Market (Breast Implant) Size to Witness Highest CAGR of 3.35% Forecast by 2028- Zion Market Research
The global gel implants market size was worth around USD 1.35 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 1.87 billion by 2028
The global gel implants market is expected to grow owing to the rise in breast reconstruction procedures as a result of the high prevalence of breast cancer. Since in almost all such cancer-related cases, the infected breast of the patient is completely removed, most patients undergo breast reconstruction. In 2020, more than 2.29 million women were reported to be diagnosed with breast cancer. In the breast reconstruction segment, silicone gel implants are preferred over other forms. This is attributed to the natural look and feels imparted by silicone gel implants that are made of cohesive gel. Usually, two operations are needed to complete the breast reconstruction process. The global market growth is also supported by the rising trend of willingly wanting to change physical aesthetics. As per statistics, 8.08 per 1000 women in the USA, were reported to have undergone some form of breast augmentation procedure out of which 60% were related to the cosmetics process. The global gel implants market is led by players like Ideal Implant Incorporated, GC Aesthetics, Hans Biomed Corp, Arion Laboratories, Sientra, Inc., GROUPE SEBBIN, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials, CEREPLAS, and Silimed
— Zion Market Research
Recent Developments:
In January 2022, The US Food & Drugs Administration approved the Mentor MemoryGel BOOST breast implant manufactured by Johnson & Johnson. Breast augmentation is only applicable to women above 22 years of age whereas women of all age groups can benefit from this product in case of breast reconstruction. Mentor MemoryGel BOOST will also combine Mentor’s cohesive gel to impart the implants with qualities like stability and stable breast shape.
In December 2021, GC Aesthetics, Ltd., a private company leading the technology-driven aesthetics solution provider, reported plans of rapid market expansion for its new product portfolio termed PERLE, a smooth and opaque breast implant product. The newly launched device is a by-product of years of research toward the improvement of quality and safety in breast implant procedures.
In October 2021, Bengaluru, India-based startup Prayasta was in the process of developing a 3D printing technology capable of manufacturing personalized prostheses and breast implants. The company aims to cater to the needs of patients who have undergone mastectomy as a result of breast cancer which is a leading cause of depression amongst these women.
In October 2021, AbbVie, a leading manufacturer of breast implants launched a campaign to highlight the various breast reconstruction options. The campaign is called “Power of You” and aims at generating massive awareness regarding reconstruction while also celebrating the patient's strength and courage.
The numerous risks associated with gel implants may restrict the global market growth. The emergence of multiple providers and the overall reduced cost of treatment is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the global market. The high maintenance of gel implants is projected to challenge the global market cap
Market Overview:
The global market cap suffered losses owing to Covid-19. One of the major reasons was the disruption in the supply chain and the unavailability of raw materials to manufacture gel implants. Almost all manufacturing units had come to a temporary halt in the first half of 2020 which caused a lag in supplying the products. The operational clinics were not functioning as well which resulted in restricted growth of the global market.
Gel implants refer to gel-based implants used in breast reconstruction or augmentation procedures. Some economies do not endorse the use of gel implants and some have strict regulations in place to regulate processes related to them. Gel implants have been in the market for many years but were unregulated for a long period. When the US Food & Drug Administration department started regulating gel implants, many manufacturers were unable to provide related scientific evidence toward the effectiveness and safety of implants. Post which, as per US FDA regulations, only certified or controlled clinics are allowed to provide gel implant-based services. There are multiple risks associated with gel implants which are broadly classified into known risks and possible risks. Problems like capsular contracture, rupture of the implant, granulomas, calcium deposit in the tissue, interference with mammography, etc. fall under known risks. Issues like auto-immune disorders, cancer, and birth defects fall under possible risks. However, since there is a lack of enough data or research on possible risks associated with gel implants, FDA has mandated manufacturers to conduct intensive studies on this matter and submit their findings to the association.
Another key aspect of gel implants is that they do not last forever and need replacements over the years. As per FDA approvals, most silicone-based gel implants need to be replaced in 10 to 20 years, however, some patients can exceed this duration as well. As per a 2011 FDA report, most women need to undergo replacement procedures in 10 years.
The global gel implants market is segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region.
Based on product, the global market segments are silicone gel implants and gummy bear implants. In 2021, silicone gel implants held a market share of over 81% owing to the natural look imparted by them while also delivering quality output
Based on application, the global market segments are cosmetic surgery and reconstructive surgery, Reconstructive surgeries are conducted in case of patients suffering from medical conditions like breast cancer. In the USA, more than 2.6 million women and more than 2000 men report suffering from breast cancer. However, long-term exposure to gel implants may lead to relapse of breast cancer as per studies, restricting segmental growth.
By end-user, the global market is segmented into specialty clinics and hospitals. In 2021, with more than 65% of the global market share, hospitals dominated the segment. The high admission rate for breast implants is anticipated to aid segmental growth during the forecast period.
North America is anticipated to regenerate the highest revenue in the global gel implants market owing to the increased diagnosis of breast cancer. In Canada, over 27000 women were diagnosed with breast cancer in the year 2019. The rise in regional growth is also attributed to the excellent medical infrastructure of regions like the USA and Canada. These countries provide efficient medical reimbursements thus encouraging the population to undergo medical treatments when necessary. The USA is an extremely popular spot for breast implants with people from across the world opting for USA-based clinics owing to the highly advanced and safe procedures carried out under extreme supervision.
Latin America is also anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period because of an increase in demand for breast augmentation. As per the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), more than 172,490 breast implants were carried out in Brazil in 2020.
