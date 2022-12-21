ALIYYAH KOLOC: DESTINATION DAKAR T1+
Red-Lined, TBR and Buggyra unite on a T1+ Dakar journey for KolocTALLINN, ESTONIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red-Lined Motorsport together with Tom Bell Racing have confirmed a three-way partnership with UAE outfit Buggyra ZM Racing to see 18-year-old female race driver Aliyyah Koloc into a future top-class FIA T1+ Dakar Rally participation.
Aliyyah has a broad racing experience including everything from outings in European championship truck, GT4 and NASCAR races on track, to T3 side-by side success in desert racing for her tender age. She even set a truck drag racing world record at just 15 years old and has also more recently enjoyed success at been crowned T3 Champion of the FIA Middle East Cup for cross country Baja’s in her Can Am.
The Dubai based driver will now be moving on to racing her BUGGYRA Can Am DV21 in January’s Dakar 2023. This will be the first step in Aliyyah realising her dream to one day race in the top T1+ Dakar class.
To that end, Aliyyah will begin her T1 journey by stepping into a T1 Red-Lined REVO in 2023 for selective events within the South African Rally-Raid Championship which is without doubt regarded as the most professional and competitive championship in the world today. With that experience in hand, the plan thereafter is for Aliyyah to take her final step up to Red-Lined Motorsport’s soon to be revealed REVO T1+ to race in the premium T1+ class in the Dakar Rally in not-too-distant future.
“I am absolutely delighted that Buggyra Racing has partnered up with Red-Lined Motorsport as the Manufacturer and Tom Bell Racing to help take my development program to the next level as I continue on my journey to the highest level in Rally-Raid racing,” Aliyyah commented. “I have had a great run so far in my Can Am, and our focus for now remains on our 2023 Dakar side-by-side participation.
“But that’s just the start! “From there, we will begin our program to step up to a Red-Lined T1 REVO in the hugely competitive South African championship. “And thereafter when the time is right, we will step up to a full FIA T1+ specification REVO+, with an objective of racing it in the Dakar Rally.”
“Red-Lined Motorsport is proud to be part of this great development initiative together with Buggyra and Tom Bell Racing,” Red-Lined team boss Terence Marsh confirmed. “Aliyyah is a really exciting prospect with proven results at a young age. “Being a young talented female driver of colour, her presence in a Red-Lined T1 REVO will add a fresh and unique new twist to the South African Rally-Raid championship.”
“We look forward to growing together with Aliyyah through her racing adventures,” Thomas Bell of TBR concluded. “We are confident based on her great performance over a wide variety of racing categories, that we will be able to develop her into a formidable future Dakar star!”
