Wisecars announces travel writing contest winners
EINPresswire.com/ -- The car rental comparison site Wisecars celebrated its 7th anniversary since its launch in 2015 with the "Share your travel story" campaign this year. The winners were announced on December 20, 2022. Almost 30 original and unique travel stories were submitted to the competition, which lasted for three and a half months.
The following stories were chosen as the best of the first Wisecars' "Share your travel story" competition. In addition, Wisecars also put out prizes for the winners.
Robyn Whittingham got first place with her travel story "The Hills are Alive" and won USD 600 worth of Flightgift gift card as well as USD 100 worth of Wisecars rental credit. Second place went to Nick Lanham with his travel story "Deal in Paradise" and won USD 75 worth of Wisecars rental credit. Third place went to Thelma & Louise with their travel story "4 days, 2 friends, and 3 parks...". and won USD 50 worth of Wisecars rental credit.
“Every year, we have celebrated Wisecars' birthday by involving our customers, because we are very grateful to them for choosing Wisecars for car rental. Last year we focused on our loyal customers, this year we focused on current and future customers.” said Rachel Lee, Marketing Specialist at Wisecars “Wisecars would like to thank everyone who participated in the "Share your travel story" campaign.”
Rachel Lee
