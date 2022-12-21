Wisecars announces travel writing contest winners

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The car rental comparison site Wisecars celebrated its 7th anniversary since its launch in 2015 with the "Share your travel story" campaign this year. The winners were announced on December 20, 2022. Almost 30 original and unique travel stories were submitted to the competition, which lasted for three and a half months.

The following stories were chosen as the best of the first Wisecars' "Share your travel story" competition. In addition, Wisecars also put out prizes for the winners.

Robyn Whittingham got first place with her travel story "The Hills are Alive" and won USD 600 worth of Flightgift gift card as well as USD 100 worth of Wisecars rental credit. Second place went to Nick Lanham with his travel story "Deal in Paradise" and won USD 75 worth of Wisecars rental credit. Third place went to Thelma & Louise with their travel story "4 days, 2 friends, and 3 parks...". and won USD 50 worth of Wisecars rental credit.

“Every year, we have celebrated Wisecars' birthday by involving our customers, because we are very grateful to them for choosing Wisecars for car rental. Last year we focused on our loyal customers, this year we focused on current and future customers.” said Rachel Lee, Marketing Specialist at Wisecars “Wisecars would like to thank everyone who participated in the "Share your travel story" campaign.”

Rachel Lee
Wisecars
+1 646-813-0129
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Wisecars announces travel writing contest winners

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Rachel Lee
Wisecars
+1 646-813-0129
Company/Organization
Wisecars
5214F Diamond Heights Blv #351
San Francisco, California, 94131
United States
+1 646-813-0129
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We are a proud and energetic car hire broker which offers price comparisons of major independent hire car suppliers around the world! We aim to provide travellers with the ultimate road trip experience.

About Wisecars

More From This Author
Wisecars announces travel writing contest winners
Where are Christmas travelers going this year
Car rental platform Wisecars advises preparing for the winter holiday season
View All Stories From This Author