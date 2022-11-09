Where are Christmas travelers going this year

Car in snow

Car in snow

Wisecars logo

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wisecars reports that the car rental industry is preparing for an intense Christmas time. The online car rental booking engine reports that currently, travelers have started to book for Christmas time. The most searched-for car rental locations in the United States are Orlando, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale, Denver, and Phoenix. The top locations for the rest of the world are Lisbon, Milan, London, Barcelona, and Rome.

As airports and car rental locations will likely be overwhelmed, Wisecars recommends booking early so travel companies could prepare and travel a few days earlier than most people. “The car rental industry still has fewer cars than before the pandemic. Many car rental comparison sites offer free cancellation up to 48 hours before pick-up day so it does not hurt to book beforehand.”- Steve Brax from Wisecars

Wisecars also recommends checking downtown locations instead of airport ones to reduce wait times and find better prices. The car rental broker advises booking a rental car as soon as the travel dates are confirmed.

Rachel Lee
Wisecars.com
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Where are Christmas travelers going this year

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Rachel Lee
Wisecars.com
Company/Organization
Wisecars
5214F Diamond Heights Blv #351
San Francisco, California, 94131
United States
+1 646-813-0129
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We are a proud and energetic car hire broker which offers price comparisons of major independent hire car suppliers around the world! We aim to provide travellers with the ultimate road trip experience.

About Wisecars

More From This Author
Where are Christmas travelers going this year
Car rental platform Wisecars advises preparing for the winter holiday season
Wisecars celebrates 7th anniversary with a travel story contest
View All Stories From This Author