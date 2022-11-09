Where are Christmas travelers going this year
EINPresswire.com/ -- Wisecars reports that the car rental industry is preparing for an intense Christmas time. The online car rental booking engine reports that currently, travelers have started to book for Christmas time. The most searched-for car rental locations in the United States are Orlando, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale, Denver, and Phoenix. The top locations for the rest of the world are Lisbon, Milan, London, Barcelona, and Rome.
As airports and car rental locations will likely be overwhelmed, Wisecars recommends booking early so travel companies could prepare and travel a few days earlier than most people. “The car rental industry still has fewer cars than before the pandemic. Many car rental comparison sites offer free cancellation up to 48 hours before pick-up day so it does not hurt to book beforehand.”- Steve Brax from Wisecars
Wisecars also recommends checking downtown locations instead of airport ones to reduce wait times and find better prices. The car rental broker advises booking a rental car as soon as the travel dates are confirmed.
