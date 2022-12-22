Magnus Contributors Informed of Financial Rewards and Progress Update From inGen Dynamics Inc.
Company gives details of return for early backing and continuous support.
Our pivotal development as a company in 2022 has only been possible through the commitment and foresight of all of the early believers.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inGen Dynamics Inc. (https://www.ingendynamics.com/), a Palo Alto based AI, Robotics and Smart Automation organization, is happy to inform the original Magnus contributors on the disbursement of financial rewards for their early support of the project, as well as a progress update from the company.
— Arshad Hisham, CEO, InGen Dynamics Inc.
Magnus was created to define the universe of Robotics and AI automation for organizations. Magnus is the first truly decentralized blockchain network of intelligent AI agents, robots, sensors, hardware, and humans creating a global market for knowledge, skills, and processing power.
The Magnus project was launched in 2018, several months before the global Crypto/Blockchain market crash. Many early contributors who believed in the project experienced the pause of the company in those turbulent market times. However, the company slowly progressed forward to build out its advanced framework.
In October 2021 inGen Dynamics announced the acquisition of Magnus as a company -“inGen Dynamics Acquires Magnus - A Robotics and AI Automation Blockchain Company” - https://bit.ly/3wmxP4h
Since this time, the Magnus blockchain framework has been modernized, enhanced, and is now being implemented into inGen Dynamics’ Origami Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). The adaptation, integration, and incorporation of Magnus into a state-of-the-art PaaS platform will make an innovative, exponential, and profound difference to the future of all products and solutions.
Financial Rewards
To demonstrate an appreciation of all early Magnus contributors the following financial rewards are being provided.
Every contributor will receive stock warrants in inGen Dynamics Inc. The number of stock warrants issued will be based on each member’s contribution to the project.
These stock warrants are expected over time to provide a 10x return from inGen Dynamic’s original valuation of the company at launch. Furthermore, these stock warrants will reflect the total valuation of inGen Dynamics as a company, including all its product lines and offerings.
At the time of the Magnus fundraise in 2018, inGen’s valuation was estimated at $10 Million. Currently, based on an investment commitment by a third-party investor, it is believed to be $225 Million.
Progress Update
Back in 2016 inGen Dynamics was a brand-new robotics R&D company filled with grand ambitions and stretch goals to bring the concept idea and vision for the Aido robot to reality.
As a company, inGen Dynamics is always developing new innovative product solutions and looking to the partner network and other solution providers to continuously enhance its product lines, capabilities, and the user experience. The Magnus blockchain framework and acquisition is an example of this.
In the last six years, inGen Dynamics has continuously innovated as a company. In intelligent robotics, the company has produced numerous Aido prototypes, with each an improvement on the previous one. It has set itself a high bar and continued to press on by introducing updated technology components and newly enhanced software.
Over the years, many robotics companies have come and gone, but inGen Dynamics has continued to stay the course, continuously evolving, and transforming into an Innovation Company by building on its past, learning, and paving the way forward.
This evolution is centered on a strategic diversification of the company; inGen Dynamics has introduced and has been selling additional products and solutions in smart automation, intelligent security, advanced AI, and next-generational robotic solutions
They have also significantly strengthened their Product Development, Engineering, and Software teams, built a stronger leadership, added an Executive Advisory board, and a Scientific board.
As a culmination of these improvements, inGen Dynamics is proud to milestone announce that the first batch of Aido robots has been produced. These robots are dramatically different from the concept version initially showcased.
Today’s production-ready version of Aido is comprised of highly enhanced specifications, the latest advanced technologies, powerful AI capabilities, and a rich array of software applications, features, and functionality.
These powerful new Aido robots come as standalone desktop units. In 2023, inGen Dynamics will offer and ship a new traditional mobility accessory that will provide Aido with movement and roaming capabilities. Later, they expect to release a highly advanced ball mobility accessory that will offer Aido enhanced movement.
inGen Dynamics is also announcing a new family of robots for different industries and purposes. They include Fari for healthcare, Senpai for education, Kobe for fitness, and of course, Aido for service, work, and play. Each of these robots comes with a bundle of popular commercial applications tailored for each vertical offering.
The production, manufacturing, and first shipments of these robots will officially begin at the end of 2022. The company expects to be delivering a growing volume of units every quarter after that.
All Magnus contributors will receive an email notification to login into a specially designated portfolio, where they can review and track their newly issued stock warrant amounts and receive news and updates from inGen Dynamics.
Speaking on the update, inGen Dynamics CEO Arshad Hisham said “We see 2022 as a pivotal year for the company and this has only become possible through the hard work, commitment, determination, and perseverance of an amazing global team and all of the early believers. I want to thank all the Magnus early contributors whose investment and confidence has been critical to putting the company where it is today”
Founded in 2015 and based in Palo Alto, California, inGen Dynamics is a privately owned and innovation-driven platform company focused on AI, Robotics, and Smart Automation and dedicated to positively influencing the world's perception of intelligent machines. They design and supply a diverse ecosystem of enterprise-focused hardware, software, and cloud platform services to Home and Business markets globally, including Aido, the next-generation modular Service Robot specifically designed for Households, Hospitality, Healthcare, and Retail. Their portfolio of intuitive and practical technology solutions is conceived and built to help millions of people live more fulfilling, healthier, and safer lives.
The company and its products have been featured in major global research reports on security & home robotics and covered by VentureBeat, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Yahoo Finance, IEEE, Fortune, PopSci, Forbes, BCG, Discovery, and Mashable.
The foregoing information is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer for sale or subscription of, or any invitation to offer to buy or subscribe for, any shares or other securities of inGen Dynamics, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on, in any connection with, any contract, commitment or investment decision whatsoever.
This document contains forward-looking statements, which include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations and descriptions of our business strategies. These statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “more,” “goal,” or similar expressions. The statements are based on assumptions that we have made, based on our experience in the industry as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we think are appropriate. We believe these judgements are reasonable. However, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. Our actual results, including in terms of our products and financial results, could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.
