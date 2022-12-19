Early Reg CF Investors Receive Company Update and Financial Return From inGen Dynamics Inc.
2022 has been a pivotal year and I want to thank all the Reg CF investors whose early investment and confidence has been critical to putting the company where it is today.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inGen Dynamics Inc. (https://www.ingendynamics.com/), a Palo Alto based AI, Robotics and Smart Automation organization, is today providing a corporate update to its Reg CF investors, along with details of financial reward for their early participation, investment, and continuous support.
Launched in 2016, it was through a Reg CF platform a year later that inGen Dynamics was able to raise a pre-seed round comprised of individual investors who validated and approved the concept idea for their Aido robot, and then helped the company fuel that product’s subsequent development, design, engineering, and production. Additional funding has been raised since that time, but it was this early pre-seed investment that put inGen Dynamics on the map, and for which it is particularly grateful.
On the back of that crucial early investment, and in the intervening six years, inGen Dynamics has produced numerous Aido prototypes, with each version an improvement on the previous one. The company set itself a high bar and continued to press on by introducing updated technology components and newly enhanced software.
Over the years, many robotics companies have come and gone, but inGen Dynamics has continued to stay the course, continuously evolving, and transforming into an Innovation Company by building on its past, learning, and paving the way forward.
This evolution is centred on a strategic diversification of the company; inGen Dynamics has introduced and has been selling additional products and solutions in smart automation, intelligent security, advanced AI, and next-generational robotic solutions.
They have also significantly strengthened their Product Development, Engineering, and Software teams, built a stronger leadership, added an Executive Advisory board, and a Scientific board.
As a culmination of these improvements, inGen Dynamics is proud to milestone announce that the first batch of next-generational Aido robots has been produced. These robots are dramatically different from the concept version showcased initially on early crowdfunding platforms.
Today’s production-ready version of Aido comprises highly enhanced specifications, the latest advanced technologies, powerful AI capabilities, and a rich array of software applications, features, and functionality.
These powerful new Aido robots come as standalone desktop units. In 2023, inGen Dynamics will offer and ship a new traditional mobility accessory that will provide Aido with movement and roaming capabilities. Later, they expect to release a highly advanced ball mobility accessory that will offer Aido enhanced movement.
inGen Dynamics is also announcing a new family of robots for different industries and purposes. They include Fari for healthcare, Senpai for education, Kobe for fitness, and of course, Aido for service, work, and play. Each of these robots comes with a bundle of popular commercial applications tailored for each vertical offering.
The production, manufacturing, and first shipments of these robots will officially begin at the end of 2022. The company expects to be delivering a growing volume of units every quarter after that.
Financial Rewards
To demonstrate an appreciation to all early Reg CF investors the following financial rewards are being provided:
1. inGen Dynamics will be issuing an equivalent number of Stock Appreciation Rights (SARs) for each share owned by the individual investor. These SARs will reflect the total valuation of inGen Dynamics as a company, including all of its new product lines and solutions.
2. At the time of the Reg CF fundraise in 2017, inGen’s valuation was estimated at $10 Million. Currently, based on an investment commitment by a third-party investor, it is believed to be $225 Million, a significant appreciation value on the original investment.
All Reg CF investors will receive an email notification within one month to login into a specially designated portfolio, where they can review and track their number of shares and SARs value, and receive news and updates on Aido.
Speaking on the update, inGen Dynamics CEO Arshad Hisham said “We see 2022 as a pivotal year for the company and this has only become possible through the hard work, commitment, determination, and perseverance of an amazing global team and all of the early believers. I want to thank all the Reg CF investors whose early investment and confidence has been critical to putting the company where it is today”.
The foregoing information is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer for sale or subscription of, or any invitation to offer to buy or subscribe for, any shares or other securities of inGen Dynamics, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on, in any connection with, any contract, commitment or investment decision whatsoever.
This document contains forward-looking statements, which include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations and descriptions of our business strategies. These statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “more,” “goal,” or similar expressions. The statements are based on assumptions that we have made, based on our experience in the industry as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we think are appropriate. We believe these judgements are reasonable. However, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. Our actual results, including in terms of our products and financial results, could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.
