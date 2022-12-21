America’s Leading ESL Provider to Join NRF 2023

A photo of the SOLUM booth during the NRF 2022

SOLUM is attending NRF 2023 as one of the 800 exhibitors that will present their retail solutions on January 15-17, 2023 in New York, USA.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOLUM, America’s leading electronic shelf label (ESL) provider, will be joining the NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show this coming January 15-17 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, New York, USA.

SOLUM America Inc. is attending as one of the 800 exhibitors that will present their breakthrough technology to retailers seeking the latest innovative business solutions. SOLUM America President JH Yoo and Senior VP of Sales John Revie will lead the team’s presentation of the latest Newton lineup which includes Newton LITE, Newton Sub-Giga, and Newton Color at Booth 5062, Level 3 of the Javits Convention Center.

Because the theme for NRF 2023 is Break Through, both Yoo and Revie believe that SOLUM’s Newton products are the solutions that retailers are looking for.

“ESL is not just about dynamic pricing anymore,” Revie says. “It's about added features such as LED for fast finding, out-of-stock reporting, and bringing added value to drive an incremental ROI to our customers.”

SOLUM also sees the NRF 2023 as an opportunity to expand its network and continue its company’s growth even after acquiring the reputation as America’s leading ESL provider when it sealed a partnership with Macy’s Department Store, Gucci, and Loblaws a few years ago.

The NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show is part of the annual retail convention organized by the National Retail Federation, one of the world’s largest retail trade associations based in the United States of America. The event is often sponsored by Microsoft, Amazon, Dell, and other international companies.