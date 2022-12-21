Milana Solomon: Culinary Chef Creates A World Community of Passionate Food Lovers

Milana Solomon Culinary Chef & Founder of Milana's Shashlik Mashlik

A brilliant female founder of her sauces and spreads is paving the way as one of the leading chefs of her community by creating an everlasting impact.

I made the world a better place by teaching our younger generation how to cook. I've made an impact on the world, it takes lots of hard work combined with a lot of good chances along the way.” — Milana Solomon