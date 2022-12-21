Milana Solomon: Culinary Chef Creates A World Community of Passionate Food Lovers
A brilliant female founder of her sauces and spreads is paving the way as one of the leading chefs of her community by creating an everlasting impact.
I made the world a better place by teaching our younger generation how to cook. I've made an impact on the world, it takes lots of hard work combined with a lot of good chances along the way.”MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milana Solomon is an exquisite culinary chef, groundbreaking businesswoman, a wife and a mother. Milana a successful chef is known for her innovative ideas to intrigue her audience on her social media platform. Cooking with a passion has led Milana to many incredible relationships with parents and kids. Creating dishes with an influence of the Middle Eastern cuisine has been her passion and a hobby from a very young age. "The reason why I chose to open a kids' culinary school is that I believe cooking and baking are skills that our future generation will need to learn for a healthy lifestyle," explains Milana. Milana decided to launch yet another venture of her own, selling her unique sauces and spreads in regional stores in Queens, NY.
— Milana Solomon
Liana Zavo: Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?
Milana Solomon: Thank you for having me! Ten years ago, I decided to create a cooking group on Facebook called "Home Cooking with Milana" with the intention to entertain and share my special recipes. Shortly after my Facebook group started growing, my loyal followers began to show more interest in my unique recipes and techniques. I began spending more time in the kitchen experimenting with new recipes, and as time passed, these amazing followers began to request private cooking lessons, which led me to launch the first kids' culinary school in my community.
LZ: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?
MS: I wouldn't be where I am right now without the one and only creator of the world. God's help and, of course, my husband, my kids, and my family. They are the ones that motivate me to be the person I am today, continuously telling me to not give up and to keep trying.
LZ: Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting?
MS: The funniest mistake I made was the time at the start of my culinary career. I was kind of sleepy when making a test product, so instead of adding sugar, I added salt because the containers were similar. Right before canning them, I decided to give it a try, and that woke me up.
LZ: Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?
MS: I feel like what is currently holding back women from founding companies is that they're listening to the negative people say that they can't, but if they just try and never give up, I feel like we women can accomplish a lot.
LZ: This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?
MS: There are numerous reasons why women should become founders. I believe that women are meant to be business owners. In my opinion, the most important quality of a business owner is compassion for or understanding of their customers. According to research, we are frequently more compassionate than our male peers. Another reason is that we will show independence, showing that we are not less than anyone else. Also, women have a unique way of looking at things.
LZ: What are the "myths" that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?
MS: One myth I would like to dispel about being a founder is that: If I make a good product, I'll be able to sell it. How will people buy your goods if they have never heard of them or know nothing about them? They will not! Before you can even consider designing a product, you must first put in the necessary research and effort.
LZ: How have you used your success to make the world a better place?
MS: I feel like I made the world a better place by teaching our younger generation how to cook and giving them recipes that they will use in the future for their families and pass down, including to my Facebook followers. As a chef, culinary teacher, and founder, I think I've made an impact on the world. It takes lots of hard work combined with a lot of good chances along the path.
LZ: You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be?
MS: I'd like to start a movement in which large corporations give small startup companies a chance. It is important to give this kind of chance to small startup businesses like mine. This way we can get a lot more creative ideas known to the public
LZ: Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?
MS: I would love to meet Jamie Geller because she has a fabulous personality, she inspires me with her cooking and I love watching her cooking shows. Maybe I'll be invited to one of her shows to cook with her and have lunch together.
Today, Milana personifies what it means to ascend above adversity while inspiring countless others with her cooking show. Milana has paved her way in the culinary industry as the best chef who created a world community of passionate food lovers.
Liana Zavo
ZavoMedia PR Group
+1 707-278-6742
hello@zavomediapr.com